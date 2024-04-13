With Iran expected to unleash revenge upon Israel for an attack that killed several Revolutionary Guard officers, the United States is bolstering its military force in the region.

Two destroyers, including one already in the Middle East, are being repositioned in anticipation of an attack, according to the Wall Street Journal.

One destroyer carries the Aegis missile defense system, the report said.

The Washington Post reported that in addition to warships, aircraft have been moved to the region.

As concerns that Israel and Iran might touch off a wider Middle East war, President Joe Biden cut short his usual weekend in Delaware and returned to the White House on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday that Israel is ready to defend itself, according to the Times of Israel.

“We are closely following a planned attack by Iran and its proxies against the State of Israel. In recent days we have strengthened our [air] defense array and our offense array,” Gallant said.

“We added new capabilities, on land, in the air, at sea, in intelligence, within the State of Israel, and together with our partners, led by the U.S.,” he said.

The U.S. has about 40,000 troops in the Middle East, a buildup that began after the Oct. 7 slaughter of Israeli civilians by Hamas, according to Military Times.

Will the United States and Iran go to war with one another? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 78% (280 Votes) No: 22% (80 Votes)

But Iran has been building up for the attack, according to ABC.

The network reported that Iran has more than 100 cruise missiles ready to launch at Israel as well as a substantial number of drones.

John Kirby, a U.S. national security spokesman, said Friday that Iran’s threats to strike Israel remain “real” and “viable,” according to the Journal.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday told Gallant that “Israel could count on full U.S. support to defend Israel against Iranian attacks, which Tehran has publicly threatened,” a Pentagon representative said.

Gallant told Austin that “a direct Iranian attack would require an appropriate Israeli response against Iran,” the Israeli Defense Ministry said.

The Journal said that options Iran is considering include attacks by its proxies in Syria and Iraq, a strike on the Golan Heights, or attacks on Israeli embassies in Arab countries.

A report from CNN said the U.S. believes Iran will attack multiple targets in Israel and is prepared to intercept weapons launched at Israel by Iran.

CNN reported that Iran was repositioning military assets within its borders, but said it was unclear if the purpose was to launch an attack on Israel or repel any response to its attack.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.