War with Iran Poised to Erupt Again After Weeks of Ceasefire If Peace Talks Fail

With negotiations with Iran in tatters, talk of a return to fighting is emerging.

The catalyst for the latest burst of bravado from Iran was Friday’s rejection of Iran’s latest offer by President Donald Trump, according to The Times of Israel.

“At this moment I’m not satisfied with what they’re offering,” Trump said, citing “tremendous discord” within Iran.

“Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever — or do we want to try and make a deal?” he said, adding he would “prefer not” to take the former option.

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a representative of the Iranian military, fired back by saying “a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely,” as reported by Iran’s Fars news agency.

Trump on Iran: “We cannot let lunatics have a nuclear weapon. I would do it again. I thought the numbers would be worse… They are not coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have. We are going to get this thing done properly; we are not going to leave early.” pic.twitter.com/hSyZmf24m5 — Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) May 1, 2026

“Evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements,” he said.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi added that “now the ball is in the United States’ court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach.”

“Iran, with the aim of securing its national interests and security, is prepared for both paths,” he said.

Israeli media is reporting that its military is ready to resume fighting under the assumption that weeks of efforts to strike a deal will collapse for good next week, according to another report from The Times of Israel.

The media reports said attacks on energy facilities and government infrastructure might be needed to push Iran to take talks seriously.

Massive US airlift to Israel in recent days: thousands of munitions shipped to prep for renewal of military ops in Iran (N12 News) — Israel Radar (@IsraelRadar_com) May 2, 2026

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel may need to attack Iran for its own sake.

“Iran has suffered extremely severe blows over the past year, blows that have set it back years in all areas,” he said, warning that Israel might “soon be required to act again” to deal with “existential threats” from Iran.

“U.S. President Trump, in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is leading the effort to complete the campaign’s objectives in a way that ensures Iran will not return to being a threat to the existence of Israel, to the United States, and to the free world for generations to come,” he said.

“We support this effort and provide the necessary backing, but we may soon be required to act again to ensure the objectives are achieved,” Katz added.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was among the American voices calling for Trump to take military action.

“Make no mistake about it, we have to finish the job here. The Chinese are watching. The Russians are watching. Everyone sees that the West is now being challenged by the theocracy in Iran, and we have to win this,” Pompeo said, according to Fox News.

“You have to start with the proposition that there’s no such thing as an Iranian leader who’s a moderate. These are all radicals,” Pompeo said. “And so sometimes there’s this ‘Well, the moderates will find a solution.’ Don’t buy that storyline. They’re going to stay at this until they have to make a really difficult choice.”

“The ayatollah described it before when he did it as drinking from the poison chalice. There will come a point where they will realize that the game is over and they will have to accede to our demands,” Pompeo also said.

“President Trump is going to gain us decades of security if we stay the course, whether we have to go strike them again, I think that’s going to be up to President Trump.”

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