Share
News

War Preparations Underway in Taiwan, US Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Deployed

 By Matthew Holloway  August 1, 2022 at 10:35am
Share

As Sino-American relations are dropping to an all-time low amidst boiling tensions in the Taiwan strait, the USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Group returned to the South China Sea. The move follows a viscerally negative reaction from Beijing about a possible visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who would be the highest ranking U.S. official in twenty-five years to make an official visit.

Pelosi was expected to lead a congressional delegation to Taiwan’s capital Taipei during her upcoming tour of Asia that also includes stops in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.

Taiwanese forces have been readying the de facto sovereign nation’s defenses in light of escalating threats from Beijing according to reports from The Mirror. Officers of the Taiwanese National Defense Ministry have been recalled from leave, and Air Defense Forces have been briefed to “prepare for war.”

While the US Navy’s Seventh Fleet has confirmed the deployment of the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and her strike group to patrol the area’s strategically crucial trade routes, they didn’t comment on questions regarding the military or diplomatic fallout of Pelosi’s planned visit.

“USS Ronald Reagan and her strike group are underway, operating in the South China Sea following a successful port visit to Singapore,” Commander Hayley Sims told Reuters in a statement, adding the ship “is continuing normal, scheduled operations as part of her routine patrol in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Trending:
Dem's 'Jan 6 Insurrection' Claims Blown Apart by Harvard Study - Obliterates Jan 6 Committee's Credibility

Do you believe that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan will trigger retaliation from China?

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, however, was quick to comment on the matter during a regularly scheduled briefing on Thursday, immediately painting the United States as a regional aggressor. “It is clear from this for everyone to see who is the biggest threat to the South China Sea and the Asian region’s peace and stability,”

The USS Ronald Reagan sits at the head of Carrier Strike Group Five and is currently the only U.S. Carrier home-ported out of Yokosuka, Japan. Carrier Strike Group Five includes three Ticonderoga-Class Aegis Cruisers, as well as the seven permanently assigned Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 15.


According to Reuters, “News of the deployment of the Japan-based carrier comes as Beijing and Washington trade diplomatic blows over Pelosi’s visit, reportedly due to take place next month after being postponed earlier in the year. Pelosi has not confirmed the possible trip.”

As the trip has been confirmed by both Taiwanese sources and by an unnamed U.S. official as reported by CNN in spite of concerns from high-ranking Biden administration officials who believe the move could escalate the already dicey situation with Beijing.

Related:
Pelosi Refuses to Mention Taiwan When Detailing Trip Plans; Did China's Scare Tactic Get to Her?

The Chinese Communist government has offered a stern rebuke to even the consideration of such a visit, citing the “egregious political impact” of it and reiterating that the Chinese military “won’t sit by idly” should they feel their “sovereignty and territorial integrity” are threatened.

Zhao told the gathered press, “We would like to tell the U.S. once again that China is standing by, and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never sit idly by. China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see,” Zhao added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




War Preparations Underway in Taiwan, US Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Deployed
Mother Loses Daughter, Has Custody Rights Stripped After Refusing to Bow to the Radical Left: Report
Boebert's New Proposal Would Expose What Dems Hide in Bills - And They Hate It
Report: How One Foreign Country Is Driving Up Housing Costs in These 15 States
Former CNN Cameraman Sentenced for Threatening to 'Put a Bullet' in Rep. Matt Gaetz, Harm His Family
See more...

Conversation