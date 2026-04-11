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Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during the National Action Network annual convention on April 9, 2026, in New York City.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during the National Action Network annual convention on April 9, 2026, in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

War on the Press? Maryland's Democratic Governor Blasts Newspaper for Reporting on His Past

 By Bryan Chai  April 11, 2026 at 4:30am
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The Democratic governor of a reliably blue state is officially in a war of words with the local press.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has been under a searing microscope of late, largely due to some of the less-than-flattering reporting from The Baltimore Sun.

The outlet has been ramping up the pressure on Moore, looking into inconsistencies in the 47-year-old’s past claims about his military service.

While Moore had previously been relatively mum on the matter, that abruptly changed on Tuesday, when Moore addressed The Baltimore Sun’s reporting directly during an MS Now appearance with former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, this is all the fault of President Donald Trump, according to Moore.

Instead of broaching the actual substance of the investigation, Psaki and Moore were quick to pivot the conversation to the fact that The Baltimore Sun had recently been purchased by Sinclair Broadcast Group — a media titan that’s actually somewhat friendly with Trump.

This fact is apparently so disqualifying and so offensive that Moore told Psaki that he doesn’t consider The Baltimore Sun to be Maryland’s paper of record anymore.

“The Baltimore Sun used to be our paper of record,” Moore said. “It’s now become the paper of the right wing.”

Moore’s press secretary, Ammar Moussa, echoed his boss’ sentiments on X, calling the questions into the governor’s past “faux-journalism.”

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But while Moore and his allies can take all the shots at the media that they want, The Baltimore Sun isn’t the only outlet looking into the Maryland governor’s allegedly checkered past.

The Washington Free Beacon has also been covering this story, as has Spotlight on Maryland.

Alarmingly, Moore and his team don’t exactly have their hands clean in this roiling feud with The Baltimore Sun.

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Moore’s team threatened to tank the reputation of The Baltimore Sun, and followed through with that by publishing private communications between Moore’s team and the outlet’s reporters.

The outlet also reported that Moore defended his military record — while again blaming Trump.

“The United States Army doesn’t question my integrity. The soldiers I served with don’t question my integrity,” Moore told Psaki. “But we are seeing how the right wing and these right-wing billionaires like David Smith is then using his wealth to be able to manipulate local media.”

He also claimed that “they’re doing it to curry favor with Donald Trump.”

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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