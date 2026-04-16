Warning: Most Ivermectin Sold In America Isn't Made In America

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In the spring of 2020, Dr. Peter McCullough sat across from patients who were terrified.

They were sick. They were scared. And the official answer from the medical establishment was: Go home, wait, and hope for the best.

Dr. McCullough wasn’t willing to accept that.

While other doctors kept their heads down and followed orders, he did something radical — he actually looked for solutions. He pored over studies. He talked to colleagues around the world. He treated patients with every tool available to him.

And what he found was something that powerful people did not want you to know about.

A Drug That’s Been Hiding In Plain Sight

It’s not new. It’s not experimental. It’s not some fringe remedy cooked up in somebody’s garage.

Ivermectin has been prescribed by doctors for over 30 years. It won the Nobel Prize in Medicine. It has been used by hundreds of millions of people around the world to wipe out parasite infections, treat stubborn skin conditions, and restore people’s health when nothing else worked.

And now cutting-edge research is showing something even more exciting — potential applications that scientists are only beginning to fully understand.

Dr. McCullough knew about this. And he told his patients.

For that, he was attacked. Ridiculed. Investigated.

He told the truth anyway.

That’s the kind of doctor he is. And that’s the kind of company The Wellness Company is built around — doctors who put you above their own careers.

But Here’s The Problem Nobody Is Talking About

Let’s say you’re convinced. Let’s say you want ivermectin for yourself and your family.

Where do you get it?

Here’s something that should make you stop and think: 75% of the ivermectin sold globally comes from Asia. When you order from most online pharmacies, you have no idea where that product was actually manufactured, what quality controls were in place, or what’s really inside that capsule.

You’re trusting your health — and your family’s health — to a supply chain you know absolutely nothing about.

That’s not a risk worth taking.

So We Did Something About It

Not repackaged here. Not “distributed” here.

Made here. In American facilities. Under American quality standards. With American accountability.

When you hold a bottle of The Wellness Company ivermectin, you know exactly what you’re getting — and you know exactly where it came from.

Now Here’s Where It Gets Really Good

You’d expect to pay a premium for American-made quality. And most people do.

Walk into most pharmacies right now, and you’ll pay $5 per tablet for ivermectin. Sometimes more. Often for lower-dose formulas that leave you wondering if you’re even getting enough.

Here’s what The Wellness Company is offering:

18mg capsules — a higher dose — at just $3.57 per tablet.

Let’s do that math slowly, because it’s worth it:

Other guys: $5 per tablet, lower dose

The Wellness Company: $3.57 per tablet, higher dose

That’s not just cheaper. That’s better product at a lower price.

The Doctor Who Wouldn’t Back Down. The Company That Stood Behind Him.

Dr. McCullough didn’t go looking for a fight.

He went looking for answers — for his patients, for his family, and for you.

The Wellness Company was built by people who share that same commitment. People who believe you deserve access to safe, effective, affordable medicine that actually works — without having to fight the system just to get it.

This is that medicine. Made here. Priced right. Backed by doctors who proved they have your back when it mattered most.

Don’t Wait On This

Supply of American-made ivermectin is limited by definition — there simply aren’t as many domestic manufacturers as there are overseas ones.

When you find American-made quality at a price this low, you stock up.

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

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