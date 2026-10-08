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Country music star Jelly Roll, left, performs onstage during a Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum benfit in Los Angeles. Right: Country star Zach Bryan pictured at a concert in Louisville, Kentucky, in April.
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Country music star Jelly Roll, left, performs onstage during a Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum benfit in Los Angeles. Right: Country star Zach Bryan pictured at a concert in Louisville, Kentucky, in April. (John Shearer / Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum; Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images)

The Warning Signs Were There: Jelly Roll's Comments After Meeting Zach Bryan Now Make All the Sense in the World

 By Samuel Proctor  October 8, 2026 at 6:03am
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They say opposites attract. Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan may have just proven that theory wrong.

Everyone knows country music listeners tend to be more conservative. A 2026 study by Cornell confirmed what we all intuitively knew: a majority of country music listeners are “more Republican.”

Over the past year, however, certain country stars have started pushing back against their conservative base.

Last October, Zach Bryan had his first squabble with his conservative fanbase. It began with the lyrics to his song “Bad News”:

“I heard the cops came, cocky motherf***ers, ain’t they?/ And ICE is gonna come bust down your door/ Try to build a house, no bills no more, well I got a telephone/ Kids are all scared and all alone.”

According to reporting by Variety, this was met with significant anger from Republican country fans, Republican politicians, and even White House officials.

More recently, Bryan attracted conservative ire by wearing a “Free Palestine” T-shirt during his Gillette Stadium concert.

Fox News pointed out that this was the same stadium where Macklemore had recently been banned for similar statements.

Bryan, however, isn’t the only star challenging traditional country norms.

Do you believe Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan are distancing themselves from their conservative fanbase?

For the longest time, Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, refused to speak about politics. Even as recently as the 2026 Grammys, USA Today records him declining to answer a political question, claiming to be a “dumb redneck.”

But then, this August, DeFord appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as a guest host. During his monologue, he repeatedly made jokes about President Donald Trump’s weight, calling him a “fat pig.” He implied the president was racist and suggested that it would be better if the country “lost an entire Donald Trump.”

Predictably, the backlash was swift. DeFord was immediately attacked by the right, being called a “liberal snowflake.” DeFord shot back, saying that he “would never be so afraid of being called political again.”

This shift away from the conservative base shouldn’t come as a shock. Zach Bryan leans to the left. We’ve known this since 2025, if not earlier. Jelly Roll has been a huge fan of Zach Bryan for years. Connecting the dots isn’t difficult.

Back in October of 2024, Jelly Roll posted that Zach Bryan is “the greatest of this generation.”

A couple of months later, he recounted meeting with Bryan at the Country Music Awards in 2023. He told Theo Von on his December podcast “This Past Weekend” that, “I’m such a Zach Bryan fan.”



We don’t know whether some Jelly rubbed off on Bryan or some Bryan rubbed off on Jelly, but the evidence suggests these two musicians share more than a common genre.

Related:
Zach Bryan's 'Free Palestine' Shirt Also Contained a Second Message - It Doesn't Help His Case

Despite country music’s traditionally conservative audience, stars like Zach Bryan and Jelly Roll are increasingly alienating right-leaning fans.

Instead of leading a political shift, these guys are just showing how disconnected mainstream stars can get from the working-class folks who built their careers.

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Samuel Proctor
Samuel Proctor is a first year student at Iowa State University, studying political science and writing for the Iowa State Daily. His specialization in political theory and philosophy led him to join The Western Journal in 2026. When not writing, Samuel can be found playing guitar and praising Jesus.




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