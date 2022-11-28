A campaign aide for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia got hilariously shut down by a Republican who debunked the sham left-wing talking points she tried to push during their phone call.

Dom Lucre, the former state director of the Tennessee branch of Blexit (“black exit” from the Democratic Party), tweeted a video of himself debating the leftist activist who had called to try to persuade him to vote for Warnock in the senator’s forthcoming runoff election against Republican Herschel Walker.

“So Senator Warnock’s campaign called me, A TN Resident to Vote in his GA election,” Lucre tweeted on Saturday.

The seven-minute call started with the Warnock aide slamming President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Lucre, who said he lived in Atlanta for three years before moving to Tennessee, said he had spent much of adulthood in Georgia, so he’s very familiar with the area.

He pointed out that Atlanta has been controlled by Democrats for decades, yet crime has gotten progressively worse.

The city has had a Democratic mayor since 1879.

Lucre said Atlanta is the richest city in Georgia, “yet you see people getting robbed, mugged, kidnapped, etc. … You hear constant shootings downtown.”

The Warnock aide disingenuously tried to blame the escalating crime in Atlanta on “the pure inequality of wealth.”

Lucre calmly retorted that racial wealth inequality is not a factor in Atlanta, so she can’t blame racism for the mushrooming crime in the blue city.

“Since blue has been in charge of [Atlanta] for so long, and their murder rates are rising, the infrastructure is horrible, the traffic is getting worse,” Lucre said.

“I mean, it is literally like one of the human trafficking hubs. Women out there are afraid of white vans. Children are selling dope, and hip-hop is the culture of the city.”

He continued: “There’s no disparity of wealth. Because when you think of rich in Atlanta, I think of a black person. I mean, those are the people in the Lamborghinis. Those are the people in the Rolls-Royces.

“So I don’t really see much disparity there. I just see a lot of bad choices.”

For the record, Atlanta is about 50 percent black and 40 percent white. It has among the highest concentrations of wealthy black people anywhere in the world.

Lucre underscored “that’s why people are voting for Herschel Walker right now because people just want to see a change.”

He said there’s a runoff election for the Georgia senate seat that Warnock is currently occupying because “people are tired of the crime. People are tired of not feeling safe. And people are tired of the Democratic Party.”







The Democratic campaign aide tried to blame the crime on Republican “dark money” that’s influencing elections.

Lucre countered that the only “dark money” that’s swaying elections is being funneled to Democrats.

“Democrats are funded by the Big Pharma, who created the FDA,” he said, referring to the Food and Drug Administration.

“They’re funded also by weapon merchants. I mean, all this stuff is public knowledge, you know. Democrats are funded by actual warmongers,” Lucre said.

The Warnock aide disagreed.

Lucre said she could disagree all she wants, but “BlackRock is one of the largest warmongers there has ever been.”

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager, with more than $10 trillion in assets under management. Its U.S. Aerospace and Defense Fund has $4 billion invested in weapons contractors such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman.

“These firms are the top recipients of Pentagon contracts, splitting $100 billion in our tax dollars among them in 2017,” William Hartung wrote in a 2018 Medium post.

Instead of refuting Lucre’s arguments and making the case for why voters should elect Warnock, the campaign worker spent much of the phone call maligning the Republican Party with unsubstantiated talking points.

Lucre noted that the legacy media, the entertainment industry and most colleges are liberal, so he doesn’t understand the narrative that the GOP is in control of the propaganda being fed to the public.

“None of that stuff is Republican. … Republicans only have Fox News. How is that compared to Facebook, Instagram, CNN, BET, Met Gala?” he asked.

“I mean, hip-hop, if you’re in hip-hop, you can’t even put on a red [MAGA] hat and still be on the boards,” Lucre said. “Like, you can’t even be a Republican and represent yourself. You can’t. If you are a celebrity and you claim you’re a Republican, you get blackballed. Now how is that freedom?”

He added that he has a lot of criticisms of the GOP, but “Democrats will never say that about their own party. And that’s what disgusts me about it.”

The Democratic aide retorted by maligning Trump and falsely claiming he “wanted to make himself president forever. I’m sorry, that is fascism.”

Lucre retorted: “What’s fascism, ma’am, is Joe Biden’s son getting a billion dollars from Ukraine prior to the war and them sending billions back to that country. That’s fascist.”

Unable to counter any of Lucre’s points, the Warnock campaign aide stammered and stuttered before eventually hanging up on Lucre in frustration.

The hilarious phone call encapsulates how many clueless leftists respond to logical criticisms of Democrats’ destructive policies.

