Warren Attacks Trump in Iowa, Suggests He May Be in Prison by 2020

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren launched her presidential campaign this weekend with a torrent of venom directed at President Donald Trump.

Warren, who officially announced her candidacy on Saturday, made an appearance in Iowa on Sunday. Iowa holds the first voting of the 2020 primary season.

During her comments in Cedar Rapids, Warren touched on the subject of Trump, The New York Times reported.

“By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president,” Warren said. “In fact, he may not even be a free person.”

Here’s a portion of Warren’s speech. The “free person” line comes about the 1:10 mark.

This is how Elizabeth Warren opened up her “first full day” of her presidential campaign: “By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president. In fact, he may not even be a free person. But here’s how I see it–Donald Trump is not the only problem we’ve got.” pic.twitter.com/hhzFiKdaC5 — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) February 10, 2019

Warren was later asked to explain her remark.

“It’s no longer just the Mueller investigation,” Warren said. “They’re everywhere and these are serious investigations, so we’ll see what happens.”

Warren was asked whether Trump should be impeached, but said that first she must review Mueller’s final report of his findings, CNN reported.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. House Democrats have promised to launch multiple investigations of Trump now that they are a majority in the chamber.

On Saturday, Trump had responded to Warren’s entry into the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates.

“Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz!” Trump tweeted.

Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign TRAIL, Liz! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019

During her Cedar Rapids appearance, she slammed Trump’s tweets.

“Every day, there’s a racist tweet, a hateful tweet, something really dark and ugly,” Warren said. “And what are we, as candidates, as activists, the press, going to do about it? Are we going to let him use those to divide us?”

On Monday, Trump offered a general jibe at the Democratic field.

“The Democrats are so self righteous and ANGRY! Loosen up and have some fun. The Country is doing well!” he tweeted.

The Democrats are so self righteous and ANGRY! Loosen up and have some fun. The Country is doing well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2019

Warren said she plans to rise above the distraction of Trump’s tweeting.

“Here’s how I see it: Donald Trump is not the only problem we’ve got. Yeah. Donald Trump is the symptom of a badly broken system,” Warren said.

“So, our job, as we start rolling into the next election, is not just to respond on a daily basis. It’s to talk about what we understand is broken in this country, talk about what needs to be done to change it and talk about how we’re going to do that, because that is not only how we win, it’s how we make the change we need to make,” she said.

