Warren Calls 'Black Trans and Cis Women, Gender-Nonconforming, and Nonbinary People' the 'Backbone of Our Democracy'

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is saluting a slice of America that does not include white men as the “backbone of our democracy.”

A group that calls itself “Black Womxn For” on Thursday tweeted its endorsement of Warren, who is currently running an increasingly closer second to former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

On the group’s Facebook page, it says it is “focused on creating intentional meeting spaces for Black Trans Women, Cis women and gender-nonconforming community leaders and activists to talk with each other about the Democratic primary and our impact on 2020 elections.”

The endorsement led Warren to proclaim that the group’s members are America’s backbone.

Thank you, @BlackWomxnFor! Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly. I’m committed to fighting alongside you for the big, structural change our country needs. https://t.co/KqWsVoRYMb — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

“Thank you, @BlackWomxnFor!” she tweeted.

“Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy and I don’t take this endorsement lightly. I’m committed to fighting alongside you for the big, structural change our country needs,” Warren added.

Warren’s tweet ran into some serious headwinds on Twitter.

“Backbone of our democracy” is a meme phrase in politics that means absolutely nothing. You can say it disingenuously about anyone (clearly). Warren has always been the most embarrassingly pander-happy candidate and this tweet should make everyone physically ill. — Sunburned Albino (@SunburnedAlbino) November 8, 2019

The only “backbone” we’re seeing is hers, literally breaking in-two, as she bends-over backwards pandering to every last special interest group in America. — Zippy1 (@Zippy118749923) November 8, 2019

I’m not great at math, but how is a group which comprises < 1% of the total population the backbone of anything? — Nick (@kats4lyfe) November 7, 2019

As someone who identifies as a Cherry Diet Coke I would like to know what you’re going to do about the issues that my community is dealing with. Not only have you failed to address these matters but you’ve also not met with any of the leaders in our community. — John Howard (@ClonesFanJMH) November 7, 2019

The Democrats are organized to be a Coalition of the Fringes, as explained by Sen. Warren today: “Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary people are the backbone of our democracy” — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) November 8, 2019

The group explained its endorsement of Warren in a statement that said the Massachusetts progressive “has taken a stance against the White supremacy and misogyny that are woven into the fabric of this country.”

The statement said the group endorsed Warren because the candidate had made a commitment to do as the organization wants in several key areas.

“Sen. Warren has committed to devoting money, staffing resources, and the bully pulpit towards rooting out the culture of white supremacy, exploitation-for-profit, and misogyny in our schools, legislative language, federal hiring practices, medical institutions, arts and culture, and all areas of our society,” the statement said.

The group said Warren has committed to holding a “People’s Policy-Making Summit in the first 100 days of her administration that puts Black women, working people of color, disabled people, Indigenous people, and diverse community leaders and experts in the driver’s seat of structural reforms in her administration.”

Black Womxn For also said Warren will give the group’s adherents preference in filling federal jobs

“Senator Warren has committed to fundamentally changing the internal and external face of the federal government by appointing more Black women, especially trans and immigrant women, Black men, Indigenous people, people of color and disabled people,” the statement said.

“She has agreed to apply a race and gender equity impact analysis when hiring for her transition team and administration.”

“A Warren victory ensures an environment in which Black community leaders can better and more easily usher in those long-overdue societal transformations that move us closer to the Liberation that we know is possible,” the statement added.

The statement said that change is necessary.

“The last presidential election laid bare what many Black women, gender non-conforming, and non-binary, and queer folk know deeply; that this nation embraces white supremacy and its evils, even at the expense of itself,” the statement said.

The group said its members have tremendous importance in society.

“[W]e — Black trans and cis women, gender-nonconforming and nonbinary folk — remain at the forefront of each and every social movement to hold this country accountable for its promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” the statement said. “It is our bold vision, direct action, and strategic organizing that laid the foundation for what we argue is one of the most progressive Democratic presidential primaries in recent history.”

