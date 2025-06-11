Share
Commentary
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a rally opposing House Republicans' tax proposal prior to the final House vote on Capitol Hill on May 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a rally opposing House Republicans' tax proposal prior to the final House vote on Capitol Hill on May 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess / Getty Images for Families Over Billionaires)

Warren Condemns Presidential Use of National Guard, Forgets Key Lesson of History

 By Randy DeSoto  June 11, 2025 at 9:14am
Share

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, perched on a high rhetorical horse, condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to federalize the California National Guard and deploy them to Los Angeles to quell the anti-immigration enforcement riots.

“Donald Trump’s deployment of the military in Los Angeles over the objection of California leaders is an abuse of power and a dangerous escalation,” Warren posted Sunday on X, which marked the third day of rioting.

“It’s what you would see in authoritarian states and it must stop. Americans have the right to speak out and peacefully protest,” she added.

If it were only people peacefully protesting, as Warren asserted, Trump would not have sent in the Guard, augmented on Monday by the U.S. Marines.

The truth is that many of these so-called “peaceful protesters” were assaulting law enforcement officers, burning and hurling rocks at police cars, looting stores, and otherwise causing mayhem.

Are you surprised Warren seems to have limited knowledge of American history?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom even sued Trump over his decision to send in the troops, calling it “an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism.”

Warren and Newsom clearly do not know their history well, including when presidents like Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy federalized the National Guard over Democratic governors’ objections when they refused to enforce the law.

Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas National Guard in 1957 in response to Democratic Governor Orval Faubus refusing to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education integrating public schools in Little Rock.

Ike also sent in the 101st Airborne to augment the Guard, just to make sure federal law was enforced.

Related:
Trump Levels Crockett: 'Demeaning to Our Country'

Eisenhower addressed the nation from the Oval Office regarding the situation in Little Rock, saying, “In that city, under the leadership of demagogic extremists, disorderly mobs have deliberately prevented the carrying out of proper orders from a Federal court.”

“Whenever normal agencies prove inadequate to the task and it becomes necessary for the Executive Branch of the Federal Government to use its powers and authority to uphold Federal Courts, the President’s responsibility is inescapable,” he added.

“In accordance with that responsibility, I have today issued an Executive Order directing the use of troops under Federal authority to aid in the execution of Federal law at Little Rock, Arkansas,” Eisenhower said.

Similarly, Kennedy federalized the Guard to ensure the integration of the University of Alabama in 1963, over the objections of Democratic Gov. George Wallace.

There is an iconic picture of Wallace standing at the school house door, so to speak, seeking to prevent two black students from attending the college.

Alabama National Guard Gen. Henry Graham approached Wallace and said, “It is my sad duty to ask you to step aside, on order of the president of the United States.”

The governor made a brief statement and complied, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were doing their job, removing criminal illegal aliens from the streets on Friday when the unrest began. Trump gave Newsom and Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Karen Bass two days to get the situation in hand.

They failed, so he acted, deploying the Guard and a unit of Marines.

Trump explained Tuesday from the Oval Office that he learned a lesson waiting for Democratic governors to act during the summer of 2020 riots, as cities burned. “I said to myself, ‘If that stuff happens again, we’ve got to make faster decisions,’” he recalled.

And in this case, two days of waiting was enough before he sent in the Guard.

Warren may call it authoritarianism, but Trump is fulfilling his sworn constitutional duties to uphold the law, like Eisenhower and Kennedy did before him.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Not Good: US Preparing to Evacuate 'All Nonessential Personnel' from Foreign Embassy
Ex-Capitol Hill Police Chief Scorches Pelosi After She Tries Lecturing Trump on the National Guard
Watch: Christian Says He'll Never Recant After CNN Got Him Fired from Trump's Kennedy Center Over His Biblical Values
Warren Condemns Presidential Use of National Guard, Forgets Key Lesson of History
Fetterman Goes Viral: 'My Party Loses the Moral High Ground' Over 'Chaos' in LA
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation