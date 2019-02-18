SECTIONS
Warren Confronted During Rally: ‘Why Did You Lie?’

WarrenScott Olson / Getty ImagesSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at a campaign rally at the University of Iowa on February 10, 2019 in Iowa City, Iowa. Warren is making her first three campaign stops in the state since announcing yesterday the she was officially running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published February 18, 2019 at 3:21am
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts found out Saturday that her claim of Native American ancestry may yet overshadow her campaign for the White House.

Warren appeared at Lawrenceville high school, not far from Atlanta, Georgia, before 1,000 people on Saturday.

It didn’t take long before a heckler called out “Why did you lie?” according to a Fox News report.

“Be easy, be easy… It’s OK, it’s OK,” Warren said as her supporters cheered while the protester was removed, Newsweek reported.

As he left, the protester showed a sign saying “Warren 1/2020.”

President Donald Trump posted a meme last month mocking Warren using the same slogan. The Daily Wire had posted it a few days before Trump.

The sign was mocking Warren’s claims of Native American ancestry.

Warren has insisted for many years that she is part Cherokee, and last year had a DNA test conducted that was inconclusive.

The test angered Cherokee leaders.

“A DNA test is useless to determine tribal citizenship,” Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

“Sovereign tribal nations set their own legal requirements for citizenship, and while DNA tests can be used to determine lineage, such as paternity to an individual, it is not evidence for tribal affiliation,” he said, adding that using a DNA test the way Warren had done was “inappropriate and wrong.”

As reported by The Western Journal, Warren has been claiming she is of Native American descent on documents since 1986.

During her speech, Warren criticized Trump for declaring a national emergency at the Southern Border.

“Let’s be clear, there is no emergency at the border,” Warren said, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. “This is a political stunt to create more hatred and division in this country.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
