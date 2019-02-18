Warren Confronted During Rally: ‘Why Did You Lie?’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts found out Saturday that her claim of Native American ancestry may yet overshadow her campaign for the White House.

Warren appeared at Lawrenceville high school, not far from Atlanta, Georgia, before 1,000 people on Saturday.

It didn’t take long before a heckler called out “Why did you lie?” according to a Fox News report.

“Be easy, be easy… It’s OK, it’s OK,” Warren said as her supporters cheered while the protester was removed, Newsweek reported.

As he left, the protester showed a sign saying “Warren 1/2020.”

Warren already heckled by someone in red shirt holding a “1/2020th” sign. Escorted out of the gym while the crowd chanted “Warren!” — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 16, 2019

President Donald Trump posted a meme last month mocking Warren using the same slogan. The Daily Wire had posted it a few days before Trump.

The sign was mocking Warren’s claims of Native American ancestry.

Warren has insisted for many years that she is part Cherokee, and last year had a DNA test conducted that was inconclusive.

The test angered Cherokee leaders.

“A DNA test is useless to determine tribal citizenship,” Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Chuck Hoskin Jr. said.

“Sovereign tribal nations set their own legal requirements for citizenship, and while DNA tests can be used to determine lineage, such as paternity to an individual, it is not evidence for tribal affiliation,” he said, adding that using a DNA test the way Warren had done was “inappropriate and wrong.”

Dude… it means her DNA has less than the average American of native DNA. It means she’s 98.44-99.9% not Native American… it’s not that no number is high enough. It means she doesn’t even meet the average of the US population. https://t.co/WSh8skpwzU — Mr.Fuzzynuts (@mr_fuzzynuts) February 17, 2019

As reported by The Western Journal, Warren has been claiming she is of Native American descent on documents since 1986.

During her speech, Warren criticized Trump for declaring a national emergency at the Southern Border.

“Let’s be clear, there is no emergency at the border,” Warren said, according to the Gwinnett Daily Post. “This is a political stunt to create more hatred and division in this country.”

