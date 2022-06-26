Lands owned by the federal government would become abortion sanctuaries under the vision of the future outlined Friday by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across America. The ruling means that states are now able to set their own laws on abortion.

On Friday, Warren demanded that the Biden administration consider federal lands as loopholes that would allow abortion to take place even in states that have banned the procedure, according to The Boston Globe.

Biden and the Democrats who currently control Congress should “explore just how much we can start using federal lands as a way to protect people who need access to abortions in all the states that either have banned abortions or are clearly on the threshold of doing so,” Warren said.

Yes, @SenWarren! Federal lands in states which will now ban access to abortion rights should become sanctuaries where these rights are protected, until we pass a federal law overturning Dobbs and until we expand the Court, which we must also do. https://t.co/CdMpwgFx2n — John Bonifaz (@JohnBonifaz) June 25, 2022

“There is much we can do at the federal level administratively, under current law,” Warren said. “We need to do it.”

“Roe is dead,” Warren said. “Roe is dead. But the Supreme Court extremists do not get the last word.”

“We need to treat this like the national emergency that it is,” Warren said, and “be there for every single woman who needs access to abortion.”

Do you think Joe Biden will support this plan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 63% (51 Votes) No: 37% (30 Votes)

Warren said every Senate candidate should be grilled not only on abortion, but for support of overturning the filibuster so that a law to codify Roe v. Wade could be rammed through Congress.

Creating abortion clinics on federal lands is also a pet project of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who demanded action from Biden during a Friday protest in New York City.

AOC just called on Biden to open abortion clinics on federal lands “right now” pic.twitter.com/J1usul4XuU — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) June 25, 2022

“[T]here are also actions at President Biden’s disposal that he can mobilize,” she said.

“I’ll start with the babiest of the babiest of the baby steps: Open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now. Right now,” she said, according to Business Insider.

Desperation has brought about suggestions that Native Americans get into the abortion business.

“I think people are throwing spaghetti at the wall and then suddenly remembered, ‘Oh, yeah, tribal sovereignty,”’ Lauren van Schilfgaarde, a legal clinic director at the UCLA School of Law and a member of the Cochiti Pueblo, said according to KHN.

“It’s sort of a weird argument to say, ‘Oh can tribes help?’ Like, no, tribes are already in a worse position than you are,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.