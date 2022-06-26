Share
Warren Demands Biden Exploit Loophole That Would Allow Abortions in Banned States

 By Jack Davis  June 26, 2022 at 10:17am
Lands owned by the federal government would become abortion sanctuaries under the vision of the future outlined Friday by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across America. The ruling means that states are now able to set their own laws on abortion.

On Friday, Warren demanded that the Biden administration consider federal lands as loopholes that would allow abortion to take place even in states that have banned the procedure, according to The Boston Globe.

Biden and the Democrats who currently control Congress should “explore just how much we can start using federal lands as a way to protect people who need access to abortions in all the states that either have banned abortions or are clearly on the threshold of doing so,” Warren said.

“There is much we can do at the federal level administratively, under current law,” Warren said. “We need to do it.”

“Roe is dead,” Warren said. “Roe is dead. But the Supreme Court extremists do not get the last word.”

“We need to treat this like the national emergency that it is,” Warren said, and “be there for every single woman who needs access to abortion.”

Warren said every Senate candidate should be grilled not only on abortion, but for support of overturning the filibuster so that a law to codify Roe v. Wade could be rammed through Congress.

Creating abortion clinics on federal lands is also a pet project of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who demanded action from Biden during a Friday protest in New York City.

“[T]here are also actions at President Biden’s disposal that he can mobilize,” she said.

“I’ll start with the babiest of the babiest of the baby steps: Open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now. Right now,” she said, according to Business Insider.

Desperation has brought about suggestions that Native Americans get into the abortion business.

“I think people are throwing spaghetti at the wall and then suddenly remembered, ‘Oh, yeah, tribal sovereignty,”’ Lauren van Schilfgaarde, a legal clinic director at the UCLA School of Law and a member of the Cochiti Pueblo, said according to KHN.

“It’s sort of a weird argument to say, ‘Oh can tribes help?’ Like, no, tribes are already in a worse position than you are,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation