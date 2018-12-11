Elizabeth Warren Losing 2020 Polls in Her Home State

Potential 2020 presidential contender Sen. Elizabeth Warren could face an uphill battle in her fight for the highest political office, according to a new poll.

The Boston Herald reported that a poll in her own state of Massachusetts shows Warren isn’t the first choice in a list of possible Democratic presidential candidates. In fact, Warren came in third with 11 percent.

The University of Massachusetts/YouGov survey of probable Democratic presidential candidates showed that the people of Massachusetts preferred both former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders over Warren. Biden came in at 19 percent and Sanders at 14 percent.

Warren was closely followed by failed Texas senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, who drew 10 percent of the favor of those polled.

The Herald reported that the poll’s results show a “tepid support of Warren’s higher aspirations.”

A previous poll from September, cited by the Herald, showed that 58 percent of Massachusetts voters didn’t think Warren should run for president at all.

Despite the unfavorable poll numbers, Politico reported that the senator appears to be gearing up for a 2020 run.

“Sen. Elizabeth Warren has the core of her 2020 team in place if she runs for president,” Politico reported. “She has the seed money — there’s $12.5 million ready to go, left from her recent Senate run — and a massive email list she’s amassed over years, boosted by a $3.3 million investment in digital infrastructure and advertising in the last election alone.”

Politico also reported that the senator’s aides have been looking for presidential campaign headquarters space in Boston.

So far, Warren has only said that she would “take a hard look” at running for president.

However, she began interviewing “national operatives for senior positions in a possible presidential campaign before the midterms,” Politico reported.

Warren, 69, has been a senator since 2013 and but has drawn particular attention over the last few years due to feuding with President Donald Trump.

Trump branded the Massachusetts senator as “Pocahontas” after it became public that she identified as Native American while she was a visiting professor at Harvard.

“My Native American heritage is part of who I am, I’m proud of it and I have been open about it,” she said then.

Warren eventually took a DNA test, which showed that she had less than 1 percent Native American heritage.

“Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed,” Trump tweeted. “She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, ‘DNA test is useless.’ Even they don’t want her. Phony!”

The president has said he would welcome Warren as a 2020 challenger. At a rally in Tennessee ahead of the 2018 midterms, Trump asked Warren to “please, please run.”

