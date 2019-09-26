Warren Lost When Confronted with Ethical Dilemma from Reporter

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren didn’t seem to have a clear answer when presented this week with a basic ethical dilemma, sparking questions about her leadership ability as the potential president.

The question came at a Wednesday campaign event in New Hampshire for the Democratic presidential candidate.

“Under a Warren administration,” a reporter asked, “would your vice president’s child be allowed to serve on a board of a foreign company?”

Warren gave a confident “no,” before seemingly realizing that the question was in reference to a controversy surrounding one of her competitors for the Democratic nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I don’t know,” she quickly stammered. “I mean I’d have to go back and look at the details.”

The encounter was caught on camera and posted to Twitter.

FLAG: Senator Elizabeth Warren appears uncharacteristically flustered when asked if her ethics plan would allow her Vice President’s son to serve on the board of a foreign company: “No,” she said. “I don’t know. I mean I’d have to go back and look at the details.” #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/EksLlMEsew — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) September 25, 2019

Although Warren’s reaction was painted as “uncharacteristically flustered” by CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga, this isn’t the first time she’s stammered when put on the spot over a seemingly difficult matter.

When confronted over her misleading claims of Native American heritage, she acts in a similar manner.

Warren’s inability to keep even her own race straight and the tepid response she gives when called out on it has caused many to wonder how she’d perform if facing President Donald Trump one-on-one.

There’s plenty of material Trump can pull in the event of such a match, including a report that one of Warren’s own ancestors was partly responsible for shedding Native American blood in Indian wars and even bears some of the blame for rounding up men, women and children for the Trail of Tears.

If she’s banking on softball treatment from Trump, Warren has another think coming.

As for the original question about vice presidents and foreign companies, it appears Warren made a complete turnaround from her knee-jerk response.

A Warren spokesperson issued a statement after the fact that seemed to reverse the Democratic candidate’s first response to the question.

A Warren campaign spox on whether, under a Warren administration, her VP’s child could serve on the board of a foreign company: “The [ethics] bill doesn’t prevent any children of a VP from serving on a company’s board.” — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) September 26, 2019

While flexibility is sometimes a great trait for leaders to possess, Warren is running for the most powerful elected office in the world.

If she not only has trouble with a simple ethical question but has to run through every possible answer before finally landing on a decision, Warren may need more practice in leadership before taking a shot at the big leagues.

