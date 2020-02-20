SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Warren Proposes Giving Taxpayer Money to Minorities To Close 'Entrepreneurship Gap'

×
By Bradley Evans
Published February 19, 2020 at 9:13pm
Print

In the middle of a discussion on the economy at the Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas on Thursday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren proposed a policy that could be described as outright racist.

The progressive senator has prided herself on “having a plan for that” during her presidential run, but her latest idea could be among her worst yet.

Warren began her remarks by speaking of a perceived “entrepreneurship” gap between white people and minorities.

“We have an entrepreneur gap in America, and that is a gap between white entrepreneurs and black and Latino entrepreneurs. And the principal reason for this is they don’t have the money for equity to get the business started,” she said.

“It’s about a $7 billion gap. We want to have real entrepreneurship and a level playing field,” Warren continued.

TRENDING: Bolton Breaks Silence on 'Grossly Partisan' Impeachment, Blasts Dems Who Wanted Him To Testify

“I have a plan to put the $7 billion in, to have the fund managed by the people who are routinely cut out. It can’t just be about taxes, we need to make an investment to level the playing field.”

There’s that word “plan” again. But the one word missing? “Racist.”

Do you think Elizabeth Warren will win the Democratic nomination?

The equation behind Warren’s idea may seem simple enough, but the reasoning behind it is tied up in affirmative-action knots.

Warren starts with a number — the supposed $7 billion in capital between white entrepreneurs and black and Latino ones.

And the plan ends with a racially motivated, authoritarian conclusion: somehow redistributing $7 billion to those minority groups.

Is it the government’s responsibility to bankroll potential entrepreneurs with billions of dollars of taxpayer money?

No.

RELATED: Flustered Bloomberg Accidentally Suggests He Should Have Been Fired for Sexual Harassment

Is it the government’s responsibility to bankroll potential entrepreneurs, but only those of specific races and ethnicities?

Definitely no.

Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy has been preaching bad news for freedom-loving Americans for months now, but her latest “plan” may just take the cake.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Bradley Evans
Associate Story Editor
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.
Bradley Evans has been an editor with The Western Journal since 2019. A graduate of Grove City College, he has previously served on the editorial staff of The American Spectator.







Warren Proposes Giving Taxpayer Money to Minorities To Close 'Entrepreneurship Gap'
Flustered Bloomberg Accidentally Suggests He Should Have Been Fired for Sexual Harassment
Trump Now 2-0 with Swing Votes as Susan Collins Announces She's Voting To Acquit
Border Agents Discover 11 Immigrants Hiding in Appliances, Furniture in Truck from Mexico
Attorney for House Democrats Plays Misleadingly Edited Trump Tape at Impeachment Hearing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×