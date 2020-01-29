SECTIONS
Warren Said Dershowitz Argument Was 'Nonsensical,' He Takes Her Back to Law 101

By Jared Harris
Published January 29, 2020 at 1:27pm
Alan Dershowitz, a key player on President Donald Trump’s legal team in his impeachment trial, slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts after the Democratic presidential candidate both criticized the celebrated attorney’s defense and admitted she had a hard time understanding it.

Warren hammered Dershowitz after his presentation to the Senate on Monday, claiming the Trump lawyer’s argument was “contrary to both law & fact.”


Of course, the Harvard Law professor emeritus wouldn’t let such ignorance of the law slide, so he went on Twitter the next day to give Warren a lesson.

“Warren doesn’t understand the law. My former colleague, Senator Warren, claims she could not follow my carefully laid out presentation that everybody else seemed to understand,” Dershowitz wrote. “This says more about Warren than it does about me.”

He then addressed Warren’s “willfully” misleading statement, challenging her to back up things she claimed Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz also implied that Warren — a former Harvard Law professor — couldn’t even tell the difference between motive and intent, two words that should be in the vocabulary of even first-year law students.

“It’s the responsibility of presidential candidates to have a better understanding of the law,” he added.

Warren commented Monday that Dershowitz was wrong, despite admitting she had a hard time understanding his arguments.

“He is a criminal law professor who stood in the well of the Senate and talked about how law never inquires into intent and that we should not be using the president’s intent as part of understanding impeachment,” she said, according to the Hill.

Should presidential candidates serving in the Senate be allowed to vote in the impeachment trial?

“Criminal law is all about intent. Mens rea is the heart of criminal law. That’s the very basis of it. So it makes his whole presentation just nonsensical. I truly could not follow it.” (Emphasis added.)

Warren’s mischaracterization of Trump’s legal defense should not come as any surprise, as the senator has a patchy history with telling the truth.

The presidential hopeful has previously twisted her family’s stories into a false racial identity, lied on legal documents and even misrepresented her dad’s career to make it appear more blue-collar.

Now, it appears that even Warren’s understanding of the law needs to be called into question before she gets any closer to the White House.

Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
