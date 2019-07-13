Warren Threatens Immigration Agents with Task Force That Will Hold Them ‘Accountable’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren issued a warning to Immigration officials on Friday and said that a “Warren administration will hold you accountable.”

In a policy proposal posted online, the Massachusetts Democrat said that as president of the United States, she would appoint a “task force to investigate accusations of serious violations — including medical neglect and physical and sexual assaults of detained immigrants.”

She said the task force would be given the authority to pursue any credible criminal allegations.

“Let there be no ambiguity on this: if you are violating the basic rights of immigrants, now or in the future, a Warren administration will hold you accountable,” she added.

However, the task force is just a small part of her plan to bring about sweeping reform to the current immigration crisis the country is facing.

In her proposal, Warren said that she would also reduce the number of illegal immigrants being detained and would “monitor individuals without shoving them into cages and camps along the border.”

She said that she would only detain illegal immigrants when “it is actually necessary because an individual poses a flight or safety risk.”

The proposal comes on the heels of allegations of mistreatment of detainees within ICE detention facilities from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

However, many immigration authorities have pushed back on her accusations about a recent trip she made to a facility.

The president of the National Border Patrol Council even said that Ocasio-Cortez was lying.

President Donald Trump similarly pushed back and said the accusations were just politics.

“No matter how good things actually look, even if perfect, the Democrat visitors will act shocked & aghast at how terrible things are,” he said.

…..came from, and in far safer conditions. No matter how good things actually look, even if perfect, the Democrat visitors will act shocked & aghast at how terrible things are. Just Pols. If they really want to fix them, change the Immigration Laws and Loopholes. So easy to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

“If they really want to fix them, change the Immigration Laws and Loopholes. So easy to do!” the president added.

The Republican National Committee slammed Warren’s proposal on Thursday and said that it puts illegal immigrants over the safety of American citizens.

“Elizabeth Warren has made it clear that she fully embraces an open borders philosophy of decriminalizing illegal immigration,” RNC spokesman Steve Guest told Fox News.

“All voters now know that she places the interests of illegal immigrants before the interests of American citizens.”

