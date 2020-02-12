Warren Out? Trump Says She's Trying To End Candidacy After NH Shutout

President Donald Trump used one of his favorite nicknames to mock Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the night of the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary.

With about 50 percent of the vote in, Warren, who represents neighboring Massachusetts in the Senate, was stuck at 9.5 percent.

That was good for fourth place, as Warren trailed the leader, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, as well as former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who were in second and third, respectively.

Before all the votes had been counted, Warren took to the podium in New Hampshire and called for unity within the Democratic Party.

“We will need a nominee that the broadest coalition of our party feels like they can get behind,” she said. “We cannot afford to fall into factions.”

Elizabeth Warren speaks in New Hampshire: “We will need a nominee that the broadest coalition of our party feels like they can get behind. We cannot afford to fall into factions. … We win when we come together” #cnnelection https://t.co/fOdV6QdNKG pic.twitter.com/vGmbwsjY3P — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 12, 2020

“We win when we come together,” she added.

According to Trump, Warren’s words show her heart isn’t really in the race.

The president even suggested Warren, whom he referred to as “Pocahontas” — a reference to her past claims of Native American ancestry, which eventually ended when a DNA test proved she was between 1/64th and 1/1,024th Native American — “is sending signals that she wants out.”

“Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is having a really bad night,” Trump said.

Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as Pocahontas, is having a really bad night. I think she is sending signals that she wants out. Calling for unity is her way of getting there, going home, and having a “nice cold beer” with her husband! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

“Calling for unity is her way of getting there, going home, and having a ‘nice cold beer’ with her husband!” the president added.

That last line was a reference to a December 2018 Instagram video with her husband in which Warren said, “Hold on a sec, I’m gonna get me a beer.”

Many saw the moment as clearly staged and inauthentic, according to The Atlantic.

Warren did not reveal any plans to drop out on Tuesday night, though it’s conceivable that Trump pouncing on the narrative of her flailing candidacy could hurt her chances even more.

Regardless, it was a bad day for her all around, with multiple outlets projecting she did not win enough votes in the state to earn any delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

CBS News’ Decision Desk reports that Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are not on pace to win any delegates tonight. #NHprimary2020 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2020

MSNBC projecting Warren and Biden will be shut out of delegates in NH. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) February 12, 2020

In order to earn delegates in New Hampshire, candidates must win at least 15 percent of the vote statewide or 15 percent in either of the state’s two congressional districts, according to NBC News.

Warren does not appear to have met either 15 percent threshold.

