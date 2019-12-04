Warren Vows To Wear Scarf Symbolizing Her Support for Abortion at Inauguration

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts underscored her support for abortion Monday by vowing to wear a Planned Parenthood scarf at her inauguration.

The nation’s largest abortion provider has said it plans to spend up to $45 million in 2020 to help pro-abortion candidates, according to CNN.

During a town hall event at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Warren talked about her support for abortion.

“I made the decision when Donald Trump was elected — I decided I would go to the inauguration,” she said, “but it was important to me what I wore.”

“I’ll tell you what I wore: I wore my scarf that has in big letters on it embroidered, ‘Planned Parenthood.'”

Warren said that the next say, she did the same at the Women’s March.

“I spoke and I wore my pink Planned Parenthood scarf,” Warren. “Now that’s two, so here’s my plan for number three: I’m gonna be wearing that scarf when I’m sworn as president of the United States.”

Warren has called for federal legislation that would pre-empt state laws that limit abortion access, according to Fox News.

She defended abortion during the Democrats’ November presidential debate.

“Protecting the right of a woman to be able to make decisions about her own body is fundamentally what we do and what we stand for as a Democratic Party,” she said then, according to Breitbart.

“I believe that abortion rights are human rights,” she said.

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini called Warren “wildly out of touch.”

“Senator Warren’s abortion policies — including advocating for late term abortion laws- are wildly out of touch with mainstream America, which would limit abortion to, at most, the first three months of pregnancy. The Senator would do well to study Americans’ views on this topic, rather than pander to the nation’s largest abortion provider,” Mancini told Fox News.

Warren, who in October seemed poised to overtake front-running former Vice President Joe Biden, has since slipped from 26.8 percent support nationwide to 14 percent, and is currently in third place behind Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

However, an analysis by The New York Times said that on abortion, the differences among Democratic presidential candidates are minimal.

The Times surveyed Democrats running for president and said that only Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and candidates Joe Sestak (who has since dropped out) and Marianne Williamson believe abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”

Most candidates, the outlet reported, are calling for the abolition of the Hyde Amendment, which largely blocks Medicaid coverage for abortion, as well as an expansion of access to abortion

“What you’ve seen is that it’s no longer OK for any candidate just to say they’re pro-choice,” Jacqueline Ayers, vice president for government relations and public policy at Planned Parenthood, told The Times.

“They’re being very specific on how our rights are under attack, how access to abortion is being undermined in this country, and putting forth plans to protect and expand rights,” Ayers said.

“They’re setting the tone that this is something we should own proudly,” said Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, “and not just react to when something happens.”

