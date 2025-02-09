After her fiery confrontation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his confirmation hearing to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been the subject of much criticism.

Kennedy’s outspoken opposition to pharmaceutical companies peddling a laundry list of vaccines and other products on the American people put him in the sights of several Democrats during that hearing. Warren was one of them.

Warren expressed concerns that Kennedy’s efforts would bankrupt vaccine manufacturers.

She threw a tantrum during the hearing when Kennedy outed her for trying to get him to say he would not go after pharmaceutical companies as a lawyer after leaving HHS.

Why is Warren so worried about what happens to Big Pharma?

They pay her a lot of money.

Warren can deny this claim all she wants, and she did in a clip posted by the Daily Caller News Foundation via social media platform X on Tuesday.

Nervous Elizabeth Warren: “Check my website, I don’t take contributions from Big Pharma executives. I don’t take any corporate PAC money.”pic.twitter.com/dSaNck5C2x — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 4, 2025

Warren stated, “Check my website. I don’t take contributions from Big Pharma executives. I don’t take any corporate PAC money.”

Community Notes on X remains undefeated as a rebuttal to that claim was attached to the video.

The Community Note linked Open Secrets, showing that Warren has taken Big Pharma money.

Warren took $822,573 between 2019 and 2020 from employees or PACs affiliated with pharmaceutical and health product companies, though not from the companies themselves, according to Open Secrets.

She was second only to Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who took $1,417,633.

Sanders and Kennedy had their own moment during the second day of the latter’s confirmation hearing when he outed Sanders for taking Big Pharma money.

Sanders defended himself against Kennedy by making the distinction that this money did not come from “the executives,” but from Big Pharma “workers.”

This seems to be the game Warren is playing here.

She may have said that she does not take money from “executives,” but Big Pharma gave her money and still does.

Whatever word games Warren and Sanders want to play, they’ve been outed. One way or another, they are effectively bought.

They take Big Pharma money and therefore oppose Kennedy to lead HHS for his opposition to Big Pharma.

