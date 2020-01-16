Warren's Hometown Paper Publishes Scathing Op-Ed Calling Her a Liar

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s history with the truth has been, to put it delicately, an absolute train wreck.

Her decades of lies came to a head Wednesday as audio from her post-debate spat with Senator Bernie Sanders hit the public. Reaction was swift, and now even her hometown paper has published an opinion piece raking Warren over the coals.

Michael Graham addresses his concerns with the senator’s lack of honesty in the not-so-subtly titled piece “Another day, another lie from Elizabeth Warren,” published by the Boston Herald.

The Thursday piece paints a brutal picture of a floundering candidate, desperate to do anything it takes to win her party’s nomination, and eventually, the White House.

Taking Warren’s history into account, Graham is right on the money.

The senator played up her supposed Cherokee heritage early in her presidential campaign. Warren was apparently so convinced of her Native American roots that she took the time to write in “American Indian” as her race on a Texas Bar registration card.

Of course, as we all know from Warren’s disastrous DNA test results, the Massachusetts senator was only about 1/1024 more Native American than Christopher Columbus.

One would think that such a public humiliation would force Warren to change her ways, but nevertheless, she persisted.

Her campaign has set itself apart from the competition not by her brave ideas, but by the dishonesty with which she treats American voters.

Warren outright lied about her children’s private school education and has even been accused of giving her dad a fictitious career to appeal to the working man.

With a track record like this, is there any reason why doubt shouldn’t be cast on Warren’s claims that Sanders made sexist comments in private?

It’s true that Sanders is an unashamed socialist who wants to impart his particular type of totalitarian government to the United States, but most people would agree that the senator isn’t a sexist by any stretch.

Along with a history of supporting equality for men and women and being an outspoken feminist, Sanders once stated his belief that a woman could become president — the polar opposite of what Warren claims he told her. This wasn’t recently either, but in 1988, when the idea of a female president was still relatively unorthodox.

Take a look at the video below. If Sanders was willing to say something this progressive at a time when the Soviet Union was still alive and kicking, is there any doubt he’s changed his position in the 32 years since this clip?

1988,@BernieSanders, backing Jackson:”The real issue is not whether you’re black or white, whether you’re a woman or a man *in my view, a woman could be elected POTUS* The real issue is are you on the side of workers & poor ppl, or are you on the side of big money &corporations?” pic.twitter.com/VHmfzvyJdy — Every nimble plane is a policy failure. (@KindAndUnblind) January 13, 2020

Unfortunately for Warren, the evidence is overwhelmingly against her.

A “she said, he said” scenario might have worked for any other presidential campaign, but Warren’s history of lying and deceit has killed America’s trust in her.

