SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Warren's Pandering Kwanzaa Comment Shredded by African Woman

×
By Jared Harris
Published December 27, 2019 at 10:10am
Print

A woman from Africa dropped a truth bomb on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s pandering Kwanzaa post, letting the Democratic presidential candidate know the real reason to celebrate in December.

Warren turned to Twitter on Thursday to let everyone know that she and her husband, Bruce Mann, wished all Kwanzaa revelers a happy holiday.

“Bruce and I are wishing a very happy Kwanzaa to everyone celebrating this week,” the Massachusetts senator said.

Of course, not everyone celebrates this holiday.

According to the University of Pennsylvania, Kwanzaa was invented in 1966 by a professor of African studies. It was originally created as a response to the increasing commercialization of Christmas.

TRENDING: Ex-FBI Analyst Sentenced to Jail for Hacking Private Email To Protect Mueller

Although Kwanzaa in part celebrates African heritage, the very continent it celebrates does not observe the holiday.

Obianuju Ekeocha, a Nigerian-born conservative and outspoken advocate for the pro-life movement, responded to Warren’s tweet with a fact check about what real Africans are choosing to do during the holiday season.

“I am African and I do not know what Kwanzaa is,” Ekeocha wrote. “At this time in my village we are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the saviour of the world.”

It doesn’t get much clearer than that.

Disregarding the pandering tweet, it’s no wonder Warren is a target of Ekeocha and other conservatives.

The senator is a rabid supporter of abortion. She is so supportive of the barbaric procedure that she vowed to wear a Planned Parenthood scarf during a potential inauguration to the presidency.

RELATED: Report: Warren's Own Brother Pokes Hole in Her Working-Class Story

Will Warren win her party’s nomination?

Although conservative states and lawmakers would try to hold the line on abortion in the event of Warren winning the Oval Office, there’s no doubt that she would work tirelessly to erode protections for the unborn.

In a grimly ironic twist, more open access to abortion would only help destroy the African-American communities that Warren is seemingly pandering to with her Kwanzaa post.

If Warren really wants a bright future for this fledgling holiday and those who celebrate it, working to decimate them in the womb isn’t the way to do it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







News Crew Catches Devastating 18-Wheeler Wreck on Camera
Turns Out 'Regretful Trump Voter' in Swing State Ad Never Even Voted in 2016
Doctor Warns 'Impossible Burger' Has 18 Million Times More Estrogen than Whopper
Watch How Putin's Opponents Are Treated as Thugs Saw Through Door in Daylight Raid
Army Vet Finds Note from 'Coward' and Confirms His Dog Is Never Coming Back
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×