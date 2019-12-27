Warren's Pandering Kwanzaa Comment Shredded by African Woman

A woman from Africa dropped a truth bomb on Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s pandering Kwanzaa post, letting the Democratic presidential candidate know the real reason to celebrate in December.

Warren turned to Twitter on Thursday to let everyone know that she and her husband, Bruce Mann, wished all Kwanzaa revelers a happy holiday.

“Bruce and I are wishing a very happy Kwanzaa to everyone celebrating this week,” the Massachusetts senator said.

Bruce and I are wishing a very happy Kwanzaa to everyone celebrating this week! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 26, 2019

Of course, not everyone celebrates this holiday.

According to the University of Pennsylvania, Kwanzaa was invented in 1966 by a professor of African studies. It was originally created as a response to the increasing commercialization of Christmas.

Although Kwanzaa in part celebrates African heritage, the very continent it celebrates does not observe the holiday.

Obianuju Ekeocha, a Nigerian-born conservative and outspoken advocate for the pro-life movement, responded to Warren’s tweet with a fact check about what real Africans are choosing to do during the holiday season.

“I am African and I do not know what Kwanzaa is,” Ekeocha wrote. “At this time in my village we are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the saviour of the world.”

I am African and I do not know what Kwanzaa is. At this time in my village we are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the saviour of the world. — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) December 26, 2019

It doesn’t get much clearer than that.

Disregarding the pandering tweet, it’s no wonder Warren is a target of Ekeocha and other conservatives.

The senator is a rabid supporter of abortion. She is so supportive of the barbaric procedure that she vowed to wear a Planned Parenthood scarf during a potential inauguration to the presidency.

Although conservative states and lawmakers would try to hold the line on abortion in the event of Warren winning the Oval Office, there’s no doubt that she would work tirelessly to erode protections for the unborn.

In a grimly ironic twist, more open access to abortion would only help destroy the African-American communities that Warren is seemingly pandering to with her Kwanzaa post.

If Warren really wants a bright future for this fledgling holiday and those who celebrate it, working to decimate them in the womb isn’t the way to do it.

