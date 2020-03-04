SECTIONS
Warren's Rough Night Made Even Worse as Tulsi Gabbard Piles on the Insults

By Jared Harris
Published March 3, 2020 at 7:56pm
Super Tuesday is finally here, and the remaining Democratic candidates are finally getting a good look at how the nation views them.

For former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, early results indicate it’s going to be a tough fight.

For Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the news is worse.

While she can’t be completely discounted because of the potential for a brokered convention, Warren is facing some hard truths about how little confidence America has in her leadership.

Even Warren’s home state is a battleground for the presidential hopeful, traditionally not a good sign for her future in the race.

Talking to Fox News’ Dana Perino, Karl Rove commented on the problems and possible advantages Warren now has.

“First of two things. Bernie was right in her face — he held a huge rally in Boston, which in my mind was to say, ‘I’m coming for your home state,'” Rove said.

“Second of all,” he continued, “is she going to benefit by being the only woman left now that Amy Klobuchar is out? Will people say, ‘You know, I want to vote for a woman Democrat for president so I’m going for her’?”

There’s one problem, however. Warren is not the only female Democratic 2020 candidate left.

Is this the end for Warren?

“[Dana Perino,] I’m not quite sure why you’re telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the last female candidate in the Dem primary,” female presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard wrote on Twitter.

“Is it because you believe a fake indigenous woman of color is ‘real’ and the real indigenous woman of color in this race is fake?” the congresswoman from Hawaii said.

Despite media support for Warren, her numerous fibs appear to have chased away voters who may have been willing to overlook a few white lies.

RELATED: Warren Voters Accuse Own Party of Sexism After Devastating Super Tuesday Defeat

Along with stretching the truth on her father’s career and how a pregnancy impacted her employment, Warren’s most infamous lie was her claim that she was not a white female but a Native American woman.

A DNA test infamously destroyed that narrative, which Warren claims was from family stories about a nebulous indigenous relative.

Gabbard, on the other hand, doesn’t lie about her heritage to appeal to voters. She openly talks about her diverse ancestry, which includes Asians, Polynesians and Caucasians.

Warren’s meteoric rise and humiliating fall are a lesson in honesty. The truth is a pesky thing — it always finds its way into the light of day, often to the ruination of those who attempt to hide it.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
