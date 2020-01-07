Warren Tries Everything To Not Call Soleimani 'Terrorist,' Literally Sticks in Her Throat When She Admits It

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s attempt to avoid calling dead Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani a terrorist was captured on camera, as well as the moment she was finally forced to admit the vanquished American enemy wasn’t a very good guy.

The most shocking part of this all is that it wasn’t the result of a hidden camera exposé, but rather part of Warren’s appearance on a popular television show.

During Monday’s airing of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain relentlessly hammered the presidential hopeful about Soleimani as Warren struggled to seemingly avoid defaming the dead commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force.

McCain first called Warren out for labeling Soleimani a “murderer” and a “senior foreign military official,” but stopping short of calling him a terrorist.

“This is a man who is obviously responsible for hundreds of American troops’ deaths, carnage, that we can’t even imagine,” McCain said.

“The Treasury Department and the State Department have both designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. I don’t understand the flip-flop. I don’t understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist, and I would just like you to explain.”

Instead of simply saying “Soleimani was a terrorist” and putting a potentially image-ruining issue to rest, Warren instead responded by attacking President Donald Trump.

“The question is what is the response that the president of the United States should make, and what advances the interests of the United States of America,” Warren said before going on a tangent about the Iraq War.

McCain didn’t let her get away with that.

The co-host interrupted Warren’s rant, asking point blank: “Do you think he’s a terrorist?”

“He’s part of a group that–” Warren began, before McCain cut her off.

“But is he a terrorist?” McCain insisted.

Again, Warren avoided saying anything directly negative about Soleimani, continuing to talk about his group’s designation before McCain finally cornered her.

“So he’s not a terrorist?” McCain asked.

“Of course he is,” Warren ultimately admitted before pivoting back to questioning Trump’s explosive drone strike. “He’s part of a group that our federal government has designated as a terrorist. The question, though, is what’s the right response?”

Watch the full exchange below:

Asked by @MeghanMcCain if Gen. Soleimani was a terrorist, Sen. @ewarren says, “Of course he is. He’s part of a group that our federal government has designated as a terrorist. The question, though, is what’s the right response?” https://t.co/jhLJCNiPuo pic.twitter.com/Ywg8XEKc68 — The View (@TheView) January 7, 2020

What does it say about the state of American politics when one of the Democratic Party’s leading presidential candidates walks on eggshells to avoid labeling a terrorist as such?

It’s seemingly the hatred of Trump that drives some on the left to soften the image of a brutal promoter of terror.

Labeling Soleimani as a terrorist is an admission that at least one of Trump’s actions made America — and the world — a little bit safer.

Apparently, this is a bridge too far for some.

