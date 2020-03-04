Warren's World Crashes Down as Home State Rejects Her with Apparent 3rd-Place Finish

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination was dealt a devastating blow Tuesday night, as she was projected to lose in her home state to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren struggled in the first states to vote, finishing in third place in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada, and fifth in South Carolina.

Going into Super Tuesday, Warren was in fourth place in the RealClearPolitics polling average, with 14 percent support.

Warren’s loss in Massachusetts was particularly significant considering that she has represented the state in the U.S. Senate since 2013.

What’s more, it looked like she would receive less votes than two candidates — Biden, who was projected to win, and Sanders, who shares many of her progressive policy views.

With 46 percent of the vote in, Warren was in third place with 20 percent, trailing Sanders’ 27.4 percent and Biden’s 33.8 percent, according to MassLive.

Fox News and the Cook Political report were among the first outlets to project Biden would win Massachusetts.

Joe Biden projected to win Massachusetts by Fox News – that’s huge. The talk before today was that either Warren or Sanders would win the state. I don’t think anyone predicted Biden would win there today. — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) March 4, 2020

Projection: Joe Biden wins the Massachusetts primary. Elizabeth Warren in serious danger of finishing third. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) March 4, 2020

It’s not clear whether Warren is ready to drop out of the race just yet, at least according to a Tuesday memo from her campaign manager, Roger Lau.

“No candidate has come close yet to receiving majority support among the Democratic primary electorate, and there is no candidate that has yet shown the ability to consolidate support,” he wrote, according to The Hill.

“As we’ve seen in the last week, debates and unexpected results have an outsize impact on the race, and will likely keep it volatile and unpredictable through Super Tuesday.”

Don’t look now but with 15% in @ewarren is in third place in Massachusetts behind @JoeBiden and @BernieSanders — 34%/28%/20%. Hard to see how she continues on after tonight. — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) March 4, 2020

“And as the race consolidates after Super Tuesday, we expect the results to show that Elizabeth Warren is the consensus choice of the widest coalition of Democrats in every corner of the country.”

Lau indicated that Warren will continue to pick up pledged as the primary contests continue.

“The road to the Democratic nomination is not paved with statewide winner-take-all victories,” Lau wrote.

“This is a district-by-district contest for pledged delegates awarded proportionally,” he added.

“Our campaign is no stranger to being written off or counted out early. But here’s what we do know: Warren has proven the doubters wrong before.”

