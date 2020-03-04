SECTIONS
Warren's World Crashes Down as Home State Rejects Her with Apparent 3rd-Place Finish

By Joe Setyon
Published March 3, 2020 at 8:22pm
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination was dealt a devastating blow Tuesday night, as she was projected to lose in her home state to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren struggled in the first states to vote, finishing in third place in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada, and fifth in South Carolina.

Going into Super Tuesday, Warren was in fourth place in the RealClearPolitics polling average, with 14 percent support.

Warren’s loss in Massachusetts was particularly significant considering that she has represented the state in the U.S. Senate since 2013.

What’s more, it looked like she would receive less votes than two candidates — Biden, who was projected to win, and Sanders, who shares many of her progressive policy views.

With 46 percent of the vote in, Warren was in third place with 20 percent, trailing Sanders’ 27.4 percent and Biden’s 33.8 percent, according to MassLive.

Fox News and the Cook Political report were among the first outlets to project Biden would win Massachusetts.

It’s not clear whether Warren is ready to drop out of the race just yet, at least according to a Tuesday memo from her campaign manager, Roger Lau.

“No candidate has come close yet to receiving majority support among the Democratic primary electorate, and there is no candidate that has yet shown the ability to consolidate support,” he wrote, according to The Hill.

“As we’ve seen in the last week, debates and unexpected results have an outsize impact on the race, and will likely keep it volatile and unpredictable through Super Tuesday.”

RELATED: Super Tuesday Live Updates:

“And as the race consolidates after Super Tuesday, we expect the results to show that Elizabeth Warren is the consensus choice of the widest coalition of Democrats in every corner of the country.”

Do you think Elizabeth Warren should drop out?

Lau indicated that Warren will continue to pick up pledged as the primary contests continue.

“The road to the Democratic nomination is not paved with statewide winner-take-all victories,” Lau wrote.

“This is a district-by-district contest for pledged delegates awarded proportionally,” he added.

“Our campaign is no stranger to being written off or counted out early. But here’s what we do know: Warren has proven the doubters wrong before.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
