Wary Illegal Aliens Have Started a 'Reverse Flow' Trend After Just a Few Weeks of Trump Admin Policies

Substantial evidence now suggests that President Donald Trump’s deterrents against illegal immigration have worked like a charm.

That should renew our outrage, however, over the fact that former President Joe Biden’s criminal administration chose incentives over deterrents.

According to The Washington Times, Trump’s border policies have triggered a “reverse flow” of migrants seeking entrance into the United States, creating fresh problems for officials in Central American countries who grew accustomed to seeing the migrants flow northward rather than southward during Biden’s tyrannical tenure.

The Times cited documents from Customs and Border Protection, an agency housed under the Department of Homeland Security.

For instance, 26 migrants, including 23 from Venezuela, made it as far north as Honduras before turning around. They passed through Nicaragua after pledging to “continue en route to their country of origin,” per a CBP document.

“The migrants had been United States-bound, but due to increased security on the Southwest Border, they decided to return to their countries of origin,” a CBP document read.

Note that Nicaragua permitted passage only on the condition that the migrants would keep moving. Nicaragua did not open its borders to all who wanted to stay. Those darned racists.

Likewise, last week Honduran officials encountered a bus full of nearly two-dozen migrants headed south. Those migrants had made it as far north as Mexico.

“Upon learning about the multi-agency force security on the Southwest Border in social media and through family members in the United States, the migrants decided to return to their country of origin,” according to a CBP document.

Are you pleased with what you’ve seen from Trump so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1315 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

Indeed, one Venezuelan migrant told a Panamanian news outlet that he and many others had decided to halt their journey at the border between Panama and Costa Rica.

“We went in search of a dream, but now we are going back home,” the migrant said.

Meanwhile, officials in Panama and Costa Rica met on Tuesday to discuss strategies for dealing with the “reverse flow” of migrants.

Mario Zamora Cordero, Costa Rica’s minister of public security, explained the meeting’s primary objectives.

“We want to guarantee an orderly, legal, humanitarian and safe migratory flow,” Cordero said. “This meeting marks the beginning of a coordination that seeks to ensure the return of migrants to their countries of origin in adequate conditions.”

No honest and decent American, of course, opposes the orderly and humane return of migrants to their countries of origin.

In fact, Trump’s “America First” coalition has thrived in part because its supporters recognize open borders as a humanitarian crisis for everyone involved — everyone, that is, except those who profit from it.

Border czar Tom Homan, for instance, noted that the Biden administration could not account for more than 300,000 migrant children.

An August report by the DHS’s Office of Inspector General placed the exact number of missing migrant children around 323,000.

Biden, in other words, almost certainly enabled child trafficking and exploitation.

Speaking of which, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas highlighted that same theme in an attempt to discourage illegal immigration.

In December, for instance, Abbott announced that Texas had purchased billboards in Mexico and Central America featuring images and messages designed to warn prospective migrants that women and children bound for the United States risked kidnapping and rape at the hands of those who smuggled them.

In short, Biden and the Democrats created this humanitarian crisis. And they did it on purpose.

Praise God — on behalf of Americans and innocent migrants alike — that Trump’s policies have already begun to work.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.