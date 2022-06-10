Share
News
Sports

Washington Commanders Fine Coach Jack Del Rio $100,000 for Rejecting Partisan Jan. 6 Narrative

 By Richard Moorhead  June 10, 2022 at 1:20pm
Share

An NFL coach will pay big for expressing his opinion on the Capitol incursion.

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was fined a whopping $100,000 by head coach Ron Rivera on Friday.

The fine was levied in response to Del Rio’s remarks contrasting the 2021 incursion with riots and destruction instigated by anti-police activists following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

Del Rio had questioned Congress’ focus on the events of Jan. 6 in a Tuesday tweet.

Trending:
This 'Dumb S***' Will Cost Us the House: AOC Blasted by Dem Mastermind as 2022 Red Tsunami Builds

He went on to refer to the Capitol incursion as a “dust-up” in comments after a Wednesday team event, according to WUSA-TV.

“People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down — no problem,” Del Rio told reporters. “Then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal?”

He later issued an apology for his remarks.


In a statement announcing the fine, Rivera made it clear that his team would not tolerate comparisons between “those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.”

Related:
NFL Embraces Pride Month with First Transgender Cheerleader

“What happened on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was an act of domestic terrorism,” Rivera said. “A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged.”

“Words have consequences and [Del Rio’s] words hurt a lot of people in our community.”

Rivera said the $100,000 fine would be donated to the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Insurance estimates peg the cost of the 2020 riots at over $1 billion.

Research indicates that as many as 18 people were killed in the unrest, according to Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Biden Energy Secretary Raises LGBT Flag, Blasts Conservatives as Gas Prices Crush Record
Washington Commanders Fine Coach Jack Del Rio $100,000 for Rejecting Partisan Jan. 6 Narrative
'No Decision Has Been Made': Paul Pelosi Could Escape DUI Charges as Prosecutors Leave Case Up in the Air
Good Guy with Gun Stops Bad Guy: Homeowner Absolutely Levels Violent Home Intruder
Breaking: Suspect Shot Outside Alabama Elementary School After Altercation
See more...

Conversation