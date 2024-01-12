When Democrats claim they are doing something good for Americans, it usually means they are actually stripping away constitutional rights. They hide behind convenient ploys that make them look like caring folks when they are really quite nefarious.

It’s happening again. This time in the state of Washington.

According to Jason Rantz of KTTH-FM, Democratic state Reps. My-Linh Thai and Liz Berry have introduced House Bill 2238 imposing an additional 11 percent tax on ammunition. (When I say additional, I mean 11 percent on top of the taxes already levied.)

The bill also describes the purchase of ammunition as a “privilege” as opposed to a right guaranteed by the Second Amendment.

Washington Democrats are continuing their quest to ban guns in our state. Now, they’re trying to reclassify ammunition as a “privilege” for consumers. Meaning: you have no right to purchase ammunition, which renders our right to bear arms as meaningless. HB 2238 is intentional. pic.twitter.com/d7YD8vJR2e — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 9, 2024

What excuse are they using to justify such a move? Gun violence and suicide prevention.

“Gun violence remains a persistent health and safety threat for people across our state,” HB 2238 says. “In Washington, a person is killed by a firearm every 14 hours and nearly half of all suicides are from firearms.”

Do you own a firearm? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 85% (108 Votes) No: 15% (19 Votes)

The bill also notes that guns are more commonly used in veteran suicides and that “gun violence is the leading cause [of death] in Washington for teens between ages 15 and 19.”

Democrats are endeavoring to convince lawmakers and the public that by levying an extra tax on gun owners, they will be preventing veterans and teenagers from dying. The money from this tax will go to “programs that aim to prevent suicide and to reduce firearm-related domestic violence.”

As Gov. Jay Inslee’s budget for 2023-2025 includes a 12.4 percent salary increase for elected officials, why not find the money there? If Democrats really care so much about veterans and teens, simply reduce their pay increases and devote that money to these programs instead.

The truth of the matter is that gun violence is merely a cover for the agenda really on the table. The goal is actually to hurt gun owners on the path to removing the right to own guns. That is what Democrats are doing.

You have to bet that if they push this through in Washington state, they will try to push it through in every blue state across the nation. As a gun owner in a blue state myself, we need to stop this, especially in light of the open border and the rise in violent crime under President Joe Biden.

This is a blatant attack on the constitutional rights of Americans. It is simply outrageous and once again reveals how underhanded and agenda-driven Democrats are.

Saying that Americans have the right to own guns but not ammunition is like saying we have the right to vote but not to use ballots. It’s unfathomable — except, I guess, to the Democratic mind.

Democrats have no real argument to stand on. But that doesn’t mean HB 2238 won’t stand.

They succeeded in banning “assault rifles.” This is just another step in that direction, leaving American citizens vulnerable compliments of the Democratic Party reinterpreting the Constitution in a calculated manner.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.