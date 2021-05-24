Former President Barack Obama put building his own cult of personality ahead of the party that he fed off of to make himself president and gain popularity he was convinced knew no limits, according to a new book.

In “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaign to Defeat Trump,” author Edward Isaac Dovere characterized Obama as a “parasite.”

The book includes a chapter titled “Benign Neglect” in which Dovere wrote that the title reflects what Obama aides privately called the former president’s jettisoning of the Democratic Party once he was ensconced in the White House.

“‘Negligence’ might be more accurate,” wrote Dovere, according to Fox News.

The author — a liberal who writes for The Atlantic and was chief Washington correspondent for Politico — noted that Obama’s era witnessed a vast grassroots repudiation of the Democratic Party of which Obama was the face.

He was elected president amid a 2008 blue tide that ensured Obama had Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress.

Then came the red deluge.

“The numbers are hard to ignore: during his eight years in office, Obama oversaw a net loss of 947 state legislative seats, 63 House seats, 11 senators, and 13 governors,” Dovere wrote.

But amid it all, Obama exuded a “self-assured self-regard,” according to the book.

“Obama never built a Democratic bench and never cared to, aside from a few scattered candidates who interested him,” Dovere wrote.

According to the book, Obama loyalists have tried to say the former president chose not to “taint” his image by “mucking about in fundraising.”

Dovere described the Democratic Party as a “host” for Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

He noted that in 2009, Obama moved pal Tim Kaine into a leadership role with the Democratic National Committee even though Kaine was still governor of Virginia.

In this dual role, Dovere wrote, Kaine was “commuting two days a week to oversee the pilfering of talent, money, resources, and purpose for the Obama re-election effort that was already under way.”

The party’s post-Obama future never mattered to the former president, Dovere wrote.

“In his second term, he cared about what happened to the husk as much as any parasite does,” the author said.

Dovere noted that Democrats inherited $2.4 million in debt from Obama’s 2012 campaign, which was supposed to be offset by the campaign’s email list and some Obama-led fundraisers.

He never cared about America. He was and still is trying like hell to destroy this country.

But it’s fun to see a Democrat going against this him! New book claims Obama was a ‘parasite’ who sucked the Democratic Party dry to get reelected https://t.co/2KqAqPvmcC #FoxNews — American Girl 🔥 (@Yolo304741) May 24, 2021

The book said Obama believes he could have won a third term if he could legally have run.

“Ultimately Obama’s math comes down to a simple calculation: he has suggested in conversations with people close to him that he thinks he would have won had he been able to be a candidate in 2016,” Dovere wrote.

“The economy, the Democratic debris, Russia — if he could have run for a third term, even confronted with all these issues, he believes, he would have figured out how to pull a victory off anyway.”

