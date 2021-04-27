The Washington Post was quickly criticized after it announced it would discontinue its presidential fact-checking database.
Glenn Kessler, editor and chief writer of The Post’s Fact Checker, tweeted the announcement late Monday, saying that his team would continue to fact-check President Joe Biden “rigorously” but would not be maintaining the database.
“Here’s the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson,” Kessler tweeted.
Advertisement - story continues below
“‘Learned my lesson’ means that who knows what the next four years will bring. We have fact-checked Biden rigorously and will continue to do so. Trump at 500 claims/100 days was manageable; 8,000+ was not.”
“Learned my lesson” means that who knows what the next four years will bring. We have fact-checked Biden rigorously and will continue to do so. Trump at 500 claims/100 days was manageable; 8,000+ was not.
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021
TRENDING: Psaki Explodes on Fox News Reporter, Struggles to Answer Simple Immigration Questions
Kessler added, “Maintaining the Trump database over four years required about 400 additional 8-hour days over four years beyond our regular jobs for three people. Biden is off to a relatively slow start but who knows what will happen. We will keep doing fact checks, just not a database.”
Advertisement - story continues below
The Fact Checker column was started in 2007 during the 2008 presidential campaign and was revived as a permanent feature on Jan. 11, 2011, according to The Washington Post.
During the Obama administration, the team fact-checked over 250 statements by then-President Barack Obama after it came back from its hiatus, The Post reported.
The Post maintained a database of fact-checked claims from then-President Donald Trump during his time in office.
People were quick to criticize the decision to discontinue the Biden database.
“‘Who has the time to fact check the President’ — ‘fact check’ who wrote 2500 words on whether Tim Scott’s grandfather *ackshually* had it tough as the Senator makes it sound, ya know, being black in the 1920s South Carolina,” one Twitter user said.
Advertisement - story continues below
Another user added, “‘Fact-checking’ is a corrupt enterprise which you have perfected.”
“Fact-checking” is a corrupt enterprise which you have perfected
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 27, 2021
“You guys aren’t even hiding your bias anymore, are you?” one woman tweeted.
Advertisement - story continues below
You guys aren’t even hiding the bias anymore, are you? ALWAYS fact-check politicians. That is YOUR job.
— ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) April 27, 2021
“DO A DATABASE. This is your job. A database for every single president and politician. It is YOUR job to fact-check them & keep them handy for everyone. Come on, man. but go ahead and enjoy your 4-year vacation. Thanks for confirming your bias,” she added.
The Washington Post Fact Checker publishes a variety of articles fact-checking and analyzing politicians’ rhetoric.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.