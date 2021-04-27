The Washington Post was quickly criticized after it announced it would discontinue its presidential fact-checking database.

Glenn Kessler, editor and chief writer of The Post’s Fact Checker, tweeted the announcement late Monday, saying that his team would continue to fact-check President Joe Biden “rigorously” but would not be maintaining the database.

“Here’s the Biden database — which we do not plan to extend beyond 100 days. I have learned my lesson,” Kessler tweeted.

“‘Learned my lesson’ means that who knows what the next four years will bring. We have fact-checked Biden rigorously and will continue to do so. Trump at 500 claims/100 days was manageable; 8,000+ was not.”

“Learned my lesson” means that who knows what the next four years will bring. We have fact-checked Biden rigorously and will continue to do so. Trump at 500 claims/100 days was manageable; 8,000+ was not. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) April 27, 2021

TRENDING: Psaki Explodes on Fox News Reporter, Struggles to Answer Simple Immigration Questions

Kessler added, “Maintaining the Trump database over four years required about 400 additional 8-hour days over four years beyond our regular jobs for three people. Biden is off to a relatively slow start but who knows what will happen. We will keep doing fact checks, just not a database.”

The Fact Checker column was started in 2007 during the 2008 presidential campaign and was revived as a permanent feature on Jan. 11, 2011, according to The Washington Post.

During the Obama administration, the team fact-checked over 250 statements by then-President Barack Obama after it came back from its hiatus, The Post reported.

Do you think The Fact Checker should continue the presidential database? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (252 Votes) 6% (17 Votes)

The Post maintained a database of fact-checked claims from then-President Donald Trump during his time in office.

People were quick to criticize the decision to discontinue the Biden database.

“‘Who has the time to fact check the President’ — ‘fact check’ who wrote 2500 words on whether Tim Scott’s grandfather *ackshually* had it tough as the Senator makes it sound, ya know, being black in the 1920s South Carolina,” one Twitter user said.

Another user added, “‘Fact-checking’ is a corrupt enterprise which you have perfected.”

“Fact-checking” is a corrupt enterprise which you have perfected — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 27, 2021

RELATED: Ex-CNN Producer Slams Network's Coverage of Minnesota Riots

“You guys aren’t even hiding your bias anymore, are you?” one woman tweeted.

You guys aren’t even hiding the bias anymore, are you? ALWAYS fact-check politicians. That is YOUR job. — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) April 27, 2021

“DO A DATABASE. This is your job. A database for every single president and politician. It is YOUR job to fact-check them & keep them handy for everyone. Come on, man. but go ahead and enjoy your 4-year vacation. Thanks for confirming your bias,” she added.

The Washington Post Fact Checker publishes a variety of articles fact-checking and analyzing politicians’ rhetoric.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.