Washington Post Journalist Pleads Guilty in Child Porn Case

United States Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced Friday that a video editor for The Washington Post pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Federal authorities arrested Thomas Pham LeGro in June 2025 for possessing child pornography after executing a search warrant at his home and seizing his personal electronic devices.

LeGro worked for the Post for 18 years in two stints since 2000, according to the outlet.

Agents discovered a fractured hard drive hidden under a rug of LeGro’s basement during the search, according to the DOJ’s press release.

They found a folder on his laptop that contained 11 videos depicting child sexual abuse, which depicted adult men sexually abusing prepubescent children and forcing them to engage in sexual acts.

🚨BREAKING: Former Washington Post editor Thomas LeGro pleads guilty to federal child p*rnography charges in DC. — Jack (@jackunheard) April 10, 2026

The FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force is investigating the case, according to the DOJ.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Burrell is prosecuting the case for the District of Columbia.

LeGro rejoined the Post as an editor on the breaking news desk after previously working part-time for the outlet during graduate school, according to the Mason Spirit.

He later became a senior producer for the Post’s International, Style and Technology teams in 2015.

In 2018, LeGro and the staff won a Pulitzer Prize for “purposeful and relentless reporting that changed the course of a Senate race in Alabama,” which exposed former Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore’s alleged sexual harassment of underage girls in 2017.

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