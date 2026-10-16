Washington Post Now Luring Women to OnlyFans, Suggesting Pay up to 1,600x Higher Than What Most Women Make

I know this is a bold claim, but the Washington Post may have hit a genuinely new level of scummery.

It started un-innocently enough. A substitute teacher got caught making pornographic content on OnlyFans with her husband, though, as the Post so delicately put it, “she sometimes teams up with others in erotic acts, as well.” Charming.

But that’s not the point. The point is the very first line of the Post’s article: “One job paid about $140 a day. The other often pays that much in an hour.”

Sheena Sittner’s teaching job paid her about $140 a day. OnlyFans often pays that much in an hour. In September, a contractor removed Sittner from teacher assignments. Ever since news spread of her dismissal, business has been booming. https://t.co/QEJyhUPLkH https://t.co/4lxbDpdk9m — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 13, 2026

Shockingly (or not), it turns out that the Post’s opening line is wildly misleading, but don’t take my word for it. Let’s take Fenix International Ltd.’s word. That’s OnlyFans’ UK parent company.

In 2025, Fenix paid out about $6.3 billion to a hair over 5 million people, whom they euphemistically call “creators.” If we do some very simple math and take into account that only about half of those accounts are active, we find that the average payout is just under $2,500 per year, or $200 per month.

Do you think the Washington Post is misleading in its portrayal of OnlyFans earnings? Yes, highly misleading Somewhat misleading Not misleading at all Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, highly misleading 0% (0 votes) Somewhat misleading 0% (0 votes) Not misleading at all 0% (0 votes)

If you think that average is a bad return on your pornographic time investment, check out the median amount OnlyFans creators make — that’s a whopping $180 per YEAR. That means half of OnlyFans accounts make $15 per month or less, despite the Post reporting that OnlyFans-ing often pays 9 times that in a single hour.

So let’s say we’ve got another substitute teacher who subs 3 days per week in a 36-week school year at $140/day. She’s going to gross about $15,000 per year.

Is that a better time investment than OnlyFans? You tell me.

To make that same $15k if you’re at the OnlyFans median or below, you’d have to make pornographic content for 84 years straight. And at some point before 84, those views are gonna drop off … a lot.

Believe it or not, the narrative the Post set up gets even worse.

Their intro leads women to see not just big, but massive dollar signs. Anyone who takes the Post’s word for it and does the simple math walks away thinking, “Gosh, those girls make $300k a year. How can I say no to that?” When, in reality, they are far more likely to make around $180 per year, not $300k.

In other words, the Post set up women to think that by violating themselves on camera they can “often” make 1,600 times what most OnlyFans performers really make.

That’s evil.

Let’s show our work:

40 hours per week x 52 weeks per year = 2,080 hours per year

2080 hours per year x $140 per hour = $291,000

Huge sum, right? But we just established that the median OnlyFans income is $180 per year, so… $291,000 / $180 = 1,618

So the Post’s cheery intro line suggests women could make 1,600 times more with OnlyFans than they should ever expect … at best.

And it’s the trap. The ONLY OnlyFans accounts you ever hear about are the ones that rake in hundreds of thousands to millions, and that’s a vanishingly small number.

OnlyFans itself reports that just 5,000 accounts have ever earned more than $1 million across the entire 10 years of the platform’s existence. That’s roughly 0.1 percent, or 1 in every 1,000 accounts. So for every woman who became a millionaire, 1,000 didn’t. And what did they get for their trouble? Shame, embarrassment, disgrace, seared consciences, and maybe an STD or two.

The teacher told the Post, “It has changed us financially in significant positive ways.” I don’t doubt that. She must be good at the gig for it to have changed their finances, which is good for her bottom line but tragic for her marriage, her children, and her soul.

Now, she’s just one person. How corrosive can the actions of one person be, you ask?

Fyodor Dostoevsky answered that question in “The Brothers Karamazov.” Through the character of Zosima, he says, “Everyone is really responsible to all men for all men and for everything.”

The idea is that we all bear a share of guilt and responsibility for the pain and suffering we all experience, because human lives are so interconnected. In other words, the bad things we do don’t ever affect just us; in theory, they affect everyone.

The Post’s deceitful article is the perfect example of this.

By prostituting herself, more or less literally, this teacher gave the Post grist for an article that lures women into a business that corrupts their souls, harms their relationships, and corrodes culture, and it does that both inside their homes and outside, thanks to the global reach of the internet.

That’s Dostoevsky come to life.

Democracy may indeed die in darkness. But what of truth and decency when covered in a miasma of misdirection and lies by media outlets like The Washington Post? Nothing good.

So what are women like this teacher to do as they face low incomes, high bills, and limited options to make those ends meet?

Well, Jesus told his disciples to fear nothing because if God takes note of a common sparrow falling, how much more does he watch and care for us? But trusting in God’s provision is hard — just ask Abraham, Jacob, King David, or the disciples. It’s really almost impossible without the Holy Spirit’s help.

If you’re in a position where you feel like the choice is between going without true essentials or descending into muck and mire designed to satisfy filthy minds, trust God. Follow Him, do as He asks, and then live as if He will provide for you … because He will.

2 Chronicles 16:9 says, “The eyes of the Lord range throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to Him,” and Psalm 34:10 says, “The young lions suffer want and hunger, but those who seek the Lord lack no good thing.”

Following God, following Christ may not result in your getting every luxury you want in this life, and it definitely won’t result in an easy life, but it will result in things, as the Apostle Paul wrote, that “no eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no human mind has conceived” in eternity.

And eternity will make our time here on Earth, with these trite little luxuries that break, corrode, and get stolen, feel like the blink of a hummingbird’s eye.

Don’t trade the good God has for you in the future for the junk Satan offers you now. A $300,000 income isn’t worth it. And $180 certainly isn’t worth it.

Regardless, you’ll regret it, and eternity is a long, long time.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.