Washington Post Owner Jeff Bezos Explains 'The Hard Truth' About Why Paper Didn't Endorse Kamala Harris

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos said Monday that the Post’s decision not to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris is in response to a larger issue of media credibility being eroded.

Bezos pointed to the recent surveys on trust and public reputation, with media institutions consistently ranking near the bottom, in the article titled “The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media,” published in the opinion section of the Post. This year, Gallup reported an even more dire verdict: Journalism now holds the lowest spot in American trust. Bezos argued media credibility has eroded not only because of perceived biases but also due to an industry tendency to ignore public perception.

Bezos further explained that the most recent backlash surrounding the Post’s decision not to endorse Harris only highlighted a growing issue that trust in the press depends on two pillars — the coverage being accurate and broad trust that it is accurate. The choice not to endorse provoked outrage across liberal circles, but as Bezos stated in a rare public response, the decision is rooted not in partisanship but in a commitment to genuine independence.

🚨BREAKING: Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos speaks out after his paper refused to endorse Kamala Harris for President “The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media” pic.twitter.com/3Dl8OaY4kj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 29, 2024



“Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election. No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, ‘I’m going with Newspaper A’s endorsement.’ None. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one,” Bezos wrote.

Bezos acknowledged that this choice might appear strategically timed to favor one candidate over another, especially given a coincidental meeting between a top executive from Blue Origin, a company which Bezos also owns, and former President Donald Trump on the same day.

“I would also like to be clear that no quid pro quo of any kind is at work here. Neither campaign nor candidate was consulted or informed at any level or in any way about this decision,” he wrote to clarify that the decision was made internally.

Even so, Bezos is acutely aware of the larger challenges facing his newspaper and the industry at large, as the media’s credibility problem is neither isolated nor new. “Increasingly, we talk only to a certain elite,” Bezos reflected, contrasting today’s diminished public reach to the 80 percent household penetration WaPo achieved in the D.C. metro area during the 1990s.

“Now more than ever the world needs a credible, trusted, independent voice, and where better for that voice to originate than the capital city of the most important country in the world? To win this fight, we will have to exercise new muscles,” Bezos added.

WaPo reportedly saw a drop of over 200,000 subscriptions after CEO and Publisher William Lewis announced that, for the first time in decades, the paper’s editorial board will not endorse a presidential candidate, NPR reported. Following the decision, several staff members who supported Harris reportedly resigned in protest.

