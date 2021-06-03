News
News

Washington Post Slaps Biden with 4 Pinocchios for 'Nonsensical' Claim About Hospital Beds

Jack Davis June 3, 2021 at 8:11am

President Joe Biden received The Washington Post’s highest rating for untruth after recent comments about hospital beds and patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

In a “fact check” on Thursday, the Post’s Glenn Kessler noted that Biden made shifting claims about the need to address the degenerative disease. The Post used the word “nonsensical” in its headline to describe the president’s words.

“You know, if we don’t do something about Alzheimer’s in America, every single, solitary hospital bed that exists in America — as the nurses can tell you — every single one will be occupied in the next 15 years with an Alzheimer’s patient — every one,” the president said in May.

That was an even more dire prediction than one Biden made in March, since he’d moved up the doomsday date by five years.

“And I say to the press here, if we don’t do something, for example about Alzheimer’s, every single bed in American hospitals today will be occupied by someone with Alzheimer’s within 20 years, every single bed,” he said.

Trending:
'Horrific' TikTok Trend Lands 11-Year-Old Boy in Hospital in Critical Condition

Kessler called the comment “one of those classic Biden factoids — an assertion with specific numbers that seems to change in each telling.”

In trying to assess the claim the Post said it “consulted with many experts on Alzheimer’s disease, but they were stumped, too. This seems to be a Biden original.”

The Post said that in sifting through research and data, it was admittedly generous to Biden by using figures for dementia, but that Biden’s numbers were still way off.

The Post noted that Biden’s claim overlooked a major issue: “Alzheimer’s patients spend time in hospital beds but that is not where they end up. Hospitalization is often considered harmful and costly for people with dementia, so the less time spent in a hospital, the better.”

Has Joe Biden been a failure as president so far?

When the Post put the data together, it estimated that there could be about 7 million hospital stays a year related to dementia, with hospitals currently logging 36 million stays.

“[I]t is clear that Biden’s statistic is falling short,” the Post wrote.

In an estimate of hospital beds, the Post projected that about 440,000 of America’s 920,000 acute care hospital beds could be taken up by patients suffering from dementia.

Again, that falls short of Biden’s comments.

The Post further noted that if demand increases, supply could increase as well.

Related:
Legendary Singer Tony Bennett's Family Reveals Heartbreaking Health Diagnosis

“We track total beds throughout the years as part of AHA Statistics but we don’t make projections,” said Marie Johnson, AHA vice president for media relations. “Hospitals and health systems are constantly planning for the future to ensure they meet the needs of patients and communities.”

The Post said Biden’s effort to call attention to Alzheimer’s was “a laudable aspiration”

“But he shouldn’t gild the lily with figures that seem plucked from thin air — which might also explain why they change depending on the day. Contrary to his claim, our calculations show that in 2040 there would still be plenty of hospital beds even with the anticipated increase in patients with Alzheimer’s disease,” the Post concluded.

“The president earns Four Pinocchios.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




School Committee Chair Brands Mother as Member of 'Racist Group' After She Speaks Out Against Critical Race Theory
Leftists Furious After City of Minneapolis Unexpectedly Swoops Into George Floyd Square
Fed-Up Fans Boo Loudly When Players Take a Knee Before Game
Washington Post Slaps Biden with 4 Pinocchios for 'Nonsensical' Claim About Hospital Beds
Dem Rep Who Wants to Defund the Police Spent $30,000 on Own Private Security
See more...

Conversation