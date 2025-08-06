Washington Post Writer Quits After His Boss Calls for 'Unapologetically Patriotic' Articles

Longtime Washington Post writer Jonathan Capehart said he’s leaving the newspaper after 18 years because he was told he’d have to start writing about positive topics and display a sense of patriotism.

God forbid a writer show a sense of pride in their country and try to highlight what’s right, instead of always harping about what’s wrong.

Capehart was making an appearance on “PBS NewsHour” last week, and host Amna Nawaz wanted to highlight his departure from The Post before closing out the segment.

“Jonathan, before we go, folks will have noticed that we introduced you slightly differently tonight than we usually do,” she said. “We should point out, after nearly two decades at The Washington Post, you recently made the decision to leave.

“I just wanted to give you a chance to speak directly to our audience to tell them why,” she added.

Capehart replied, “Well, the direction of the opinion section changed.

“Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post — as is his right — decided that he wanted the section to focus on the twin pillars of personal liberties and free markets,” he explained.

Capehart added, “It became clear, as time went along, and especially when he chose a new leader for the section, that there was just not going to be any room for a voice like mine. Especially when we were told that we would have to be unapologetically patriotic in talking about the positive things happening in the country.”

Capehart made it clear that request from the management was unacceptable. “How can you talk about the positive things happening in the country when the rest of the house is engulfed in flames and the foundation is flooding?” he asked.

His theatrics were childish. Nawaz was even worse for letting him sign off with his little tantrum.

If the liberal establishment media reported even one-third of the news honestly, the positivity of their content would skyrocket.

They benefit, however, from gaslighting the public into believing it’s always the end times.

It also makes undecided readers think President Donald Trump is responsible for every problem that has ever existed.

People need to be uplifted with stories of victory right now. They need to be reminded why America is special. This self-flagellation is counterproductive and off-putting.

There is a reason Bezos is doing this.

The Washington Post’s readership is sinking, and he knows the American public is tired of the same far-left talking points being repeated and repackaged every day.

Capehart, like so many of his colleagues, has forgotten the most important rule of mass media: Give the people what they want.

And one thing’s for sure. They certainly don’t want him.

