A photo on Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive places him at his father’s home on the same date an IRS whistleblower alleges the tax cheat intimidated a Chinese businessman into paying him a large sum of money.

That money was allegedly obtained after Hunter Biden cited the presence of his father in the room as he demanded payment by means of a very clear threat.

The House Ways and Means Committee released the testimony of a whistleblower from the IRS this week, who offered up a damning text message he said was sent by Hunter Biden in July 2017.

IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley discussed the contents of a WhatsApp message that he said was obtained through a search warrant.

The message, he said, was sent by Hunter Biden to a Chinese asset manager named Henry Zhao. It was allegedly related to negotiations for an energy deal.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter Biden wrote to Zhao, Shapley contended. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.”

Hinter Biden reportedly also added:

“And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

He also at one point reportedly said, “I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

That message was reportedly sent at around 9:45 a.m. on July 30, 2017.

Anyone can say they are somewhere they are not through a text message, naturally. Hunter Biden could have been anywhere.

But since he gifted the world the contents of his laptop when he abandoned it in 2019 at a computer repair shop, we know where the first son was on the date the message was sent.

Hunter was gracious enough to document his lifestyle in extreme detail, so his laptop placed him driving his father’s Corvette on the date the message was sent to Zhao.

That, by the way, is the same Corvette Joe Biden stored some of his classified documents near following his tenure as vice president.

Per the Washington Free Beacon, Hunter Biden was at or near his father’s home in Delaware the same day he muscled a Chinese businessman to pay him more money than most people make in a year.

The metadata on an image of Hunter Biden driving his dad’s car shows it was taken just before 7 p.m. on July 30, 2017 — hours after the message to Zhao.

The younger Biden was driving the car accompanied by two scantily-dressed women or girls.

This photo appears to show Hunter Biden, in his father’s infamous corvette, hours after texting his Chinese business partner: “I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.” Where was Joe Biden when Hunter sent that text? pic.twitter.com/Nds3xts8Nz — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) June 23, 2023

Shapley said Zhao ultimately made a $100,000 payment to Hunter Biden’s business firm.

Surely, the FBI will investigate this matter, right?

Probably not.

Nothing has happened to President Biden over the storage of the documents in that home, just like nothing is going to happen to his son for cheating on his taxes.

Hunter Biden got a sweetheart plea deal for crimes that would send most people to prison. He earned millions of dollars for two years and paid no taxes on the income.

Perhaps Shapley’s stunning allegation will prove there is a line that a Biden can cross to land himself in trouble.

But given the fact Hunter Biden was at a state dinner Thursday evening alongside Attorney General Merrick Garland, we can make the assumption the Justice Department isn’t too interested in investigating the Biden family for anything at this point.

