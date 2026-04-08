Watch: 2018 Swalwell Interview Calling on Kavanaugh to Face His Accusers Is Poison to 2026 Campaign, and It's Back in All Its Glory

With less than a month to go until voters go to the polls in California’s primaries, 2026 Democratic gubernatorial wannabe Eric Swalwell has a 2018 U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell problem.

Swalwell’s more immediate problem is that, apparently, a number of progressive activists and influencers are about to bring forward a fusillade of women who will accuse Swalwell of unspecified (but serial) sexual misconduct; in a Monday thread on social media, Cheyenne Hunt with Gen-Z For Change said the charges were “pretty shocking.”

“Targeting employees, interns, and fans. Acting as a mentor just to exploit that power. DMs and Snapchat messages. Allegations ranging from uncomfortable comments to potentially criminal conduct,” she wrote.

“Other women needed to know that they were not alone and that someone had their backs if they came forward. After I spoke about my friend’s experience, many brave women came forward and shared their stories with me.”

Targeting employees, interns, and fans. Acting as a mentor just to exploit that power. DMs and Snapchat messages. Allegations ranging from uncomfortable comments to potentially criminal conduct — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

She added that she had “secured pro bono legal representation for them and they are in the process of sharing information with reporters,” although that vetting “process takes time … The number of credible women who have come forward since I posted my video is pretty shocking and connecting them with the investigative reporting teams who have been working on breaking this for years has greatly expedited this process.”

Part of the problem, she added, was that many of these women had signed non-disclosure agreements, which needed to be worked through.

Swalwell’s team’s response was predictable, calling the claims “false, outrageous” smears. One would obviously suspect he would — indeed, the only story there would be if he didn’t — although the motivations behind the people making the allegations are … unique, at least.

“This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race,” said Swalwell spokesman Micah Beasley in a statement Tuesday, according to Politico.

Now, for those of you who haven’t been paying attention, this is actually the last thing “MAGA conspiracy theorists” want (and if they’re involved, please do stop it) because, the way California’s jungle primary works, the top two contenders advance to the general election regardless of party.

There are only two credible GOP contenders and a whole lot of credible and semi-credible Democratic contenders; Swalwell may be the one with the best shot, but that still means that it could end in a GOP lockout where one of the nation’s bluest states is forced to choose between two Republicans. Splitting up Swalwell’s 10-15 percent of the vote among the remaining Democrats almost assures that won’t happen.

But, OK. Let’s say these are “false, outrageous” allegations. What would Eric Swalwell have done if his record were consistent?

Well, if we were to believe what he said when a number of spurious sexual impropriety allegations were foisted upon now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at the 11th hour of his confirmation process, he would say let them all come forward and tell their tales. We need to listen!

From 2018, during the height of the #MeToo movement:

2018. Eric Swalwell says that if Brett Kavanaugh is innocent of sexual assault, he should bring into his hearing all the people who have accused him so they can speak freely. Swalwell also said that multiple accusers means Kavanaugh is most likely guilty. Hey Swalwell, are you… pic.twitter.com/909Lwo9Vts — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 6, 2026

“I hope, tomorrow, he opens his statement and says, ‘You know what? Bring in all the victims. Allow them to be heard, allow them to be questioned,” Swalwell said.

“That will clear his name, if he’s indeed innocent, and if he’s not, for the sake of the credibility of the court, I hope that the senators would vote against him.”

He also said that while one accusation might be ignorable, “more and more cases that are separate and independent, that look the same, pretty soon a prosecutor starts to say to a jury … that the arrows are pointing in the same direction.”

OK, then, Eric. In your case, this is easier than a Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Take your own advice. Have a town hall meeting. Bring in all the alleged victims. Allow them to be heard, allow them to be questioned. It’ll clear your name if you’re innocent, right?

And, I mean, I understand one allegation, but when a bunch of left-wing influencers seem to have found a lot of people willing to make allegations against you — way more than Kavanaugh, too, by the sounds of things! — the arrows are pointing in the same direction, no?

Not only that, but unlike Kavanaugh — a man who had a sterling reputation before his nomination — Swalwell has faced questions over, at the very least, his judgment in matters sexual. This is a guy who has effectively admitted by refusing to answer whether he slept with a Chinese spy that he slept with a Chinese spy, after all. So we’ve already got one arrow pointing against Eric, even if it doesn’t constitute legal or civil impropriety.

The point is that he won’t take his own advice and allow a stream of women to make allegations against Swalwell in a public forum, the same way that his unserious advice in 2018 over claims made with less-than-zero corroborating evidence shouldn’t have been taken. But this isn’t a serious man, and he aims to take over a very serious office: the governor of the nation’s most populous, and most troubled, state.

I cannot avouch for whether these allegations are true. What I can tell you is that Swalwell’s response to them is proof that 1) he’s unfit for the office, and 2) that whole “believe all women” thing was piffle peddled by Democrats who only believed women when they were convenient tools against Republicans.

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