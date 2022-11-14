Parler Share
Commentary

Watch: 24 Videos of AZ Voters Documenting Spoiled Ballots, Broken Tabulators, and the Dreaded 'Box 3'

 By Bryan Chai  November 14, 2022 at 11:06am
Parler Share

There is nothing more tantamount to American democracy than the right to vote.

Given that fact, it would only make entirely too much sense to make voting as safe, secure and efficient as possible.

So then why isn’t it?

To be fully transparent, I was able to vote fairly quickly and without issue. But I’m just a single voter.

Videos gathered by the former publisher of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown, contain interviews conducted with over 20 Arizona voters, who experienced a myriad of issues when all they were trying to do was vote.

Trending:
Kari Lake Closing the Gap, Majority of Uncounted Ballots Are from 'Ruby Red' Districts

Note that while some of these people were still able to vote, the problems described are extensive and exhausting.

One voter claimed he had to wait in line for seven hours to vote. Could you blame anyone for giving up on waiting in line after an hour, let alone seven?

Other voters mentioned the unneeded stress and mystery surrounding “Box 3,” the collection box tabbed for all of the ballots with issues or errors.

Do you think the 2022 election was fraught with voter fraud?

How would you feel if your ballot was being put in a “special” box that’s to be tabulated separately?

What these videos expose is that voting is being made difficult for people — intentionally or not — and that should be unacceptable to all Americans.

If these issues are intentional, that’s a deep and disturbing problem that needs to be exposed and called out immediately.

If these issues are a matter of incompetence, then everyone involved should be replaced or re-trained.

Frankly, this should be a bipartisan issue as well.

This is a developing story, and should any new major updates come through, the story will be updated.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: Fed-Up Ariz. Voter Uses State's Own Law to Take Action After Treatment at Polling Location
Ariz. Voter: It Was Almost Like Polling Volunteers Wanted Me Not to Vote
Ariz. Man's Voting Debacle: Poll Worker Didn't Tell Us We Could Retry Rejected Ballots
Ariz. Voter: 'I Watched as a Woman Put Xs Through My Ballot' After 8 Unsuccessful Scans
Polling Clerk: I Saw Counted, Uncounted Ballots Get Mixed Together, 'Troubleshooter' Tried to 'Send Ballots Off'
See more...

Conversation