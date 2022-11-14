Watch: 24 Videos of AZ Voters Documenting Spoiled Ballots, Broken Tabulators, and the Dreaded 'Box 3'

There is nothing more tantamount to American democracy than the right to vote.

Given that fact, it would only make entirely too much sense to make voting as safe, secure and efficient as possible.

So then why isn’t it?

To be fully transparent, I was able to vote fairly quickly and without issue. But I’m just a single voter.

Videos gathered by the former publisher of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown, contain interviews conducted with over 20 Arizona voters, who experienced a myriad of issues when all they were trying to do was vote.

Note that while some of these people were still able to vote, the problems described are extensive and exhausting.

One voter claimed he had to wait in line for seven hours to vote. Could you blame anyone for giving up on waiting in line after an hour, let alone seven?

Other voters mentioned the unneeded stress and mystery surrounding “Box 3,” the collection box tabbed for all of the ballots with issues or errors.

How would you feel if your ballot was being put in a “special” box that’s to be tabulated separately?

What these videos expose is that voting is being made difficult for people — intentionally or not — and that should be unacceptable to all Americans.

If these issues are intentional, that’s a deep and disturbing problem that needs to be exposed and called out immediately.

If these issues are a matter of incompetence, then everyone involved should be replaced or re-trained.

Frankly, this should be a bipartisan issue as well.

This is a developing story, and should any new major updates come through, the story will be updated.

