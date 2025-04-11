Watch: 3 Cop Cars Summoned, Student Suspended After Asking Admin Why American Flag Isn't in Classrooms - Report

Some students get suspended for fighting, others for wanting the American flag in the classroom.

The latter, WBFF-TV reported Wednesday, happened to high school senior and aspiring U.S. Marine Parker Jensen, a student at Townson High School in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jensen noticed classrooms at his high school did not display the American flag. According to WBFF, the Baltimore County school board policy and the Maryland Education Code both require the flag to be present in every room.

When Jensen went to the Board of Education to ask about the lack of flags at school, he did not get answers. Instead, school district officials called the police — and three police cars responded.

School Safety Emergency Manager Richard Muth told Jensen he had been suspended for seven days, effective immediately, the news outlet reported.

Now, Jensen is suing, arguing his constitutional rights were violated.

Jensen’s lawyer, Sarah Spitalnick, said her client’s constitutional rights were “absolutely” violated. Jensen relayed his motivation for wanting the flag in the classroom, saying, “Patriotism has always been a big thing of mine.”

The WBFF special included footage taken by Jensen at the school board building, where police arrived and Muth informed him of the suspension.

‘He was summarily suspended without any due process whatsoever,” Spitalnick said.

Jensen is asking for the suspension to be vacated and monetary damages to be awarded.

Although WBFF reported that, as of April 1, flags have been put in classrooms, this incident still sets a worrying precedent.

Educators are rapidly becoming ideologically subservient — an ideology that is inherently un-American, ironically, as they work in the American school system — while shirking their responsibilities to young adults wishing to become productive members of society.

Psychologist Jordan Peterson once described the “hammerlock” on teacher certifications that education faculties in our colleges and universities have.

Peterson found it astounding that conservatives had been “daft enough” to allow this to take place.

Jensen’s situation appears to be the consequence of that hammerlock. When educators and school officials go through indoctrination via higher education, their worldview and actions are going to reflect what their old professors were saying.

It goes from the professors to the secondary school teachers and officials to the students — some of whom fall in line. Others, like Jensen, do not.

To these ideologues, stepping out of line, as Jensen did, in feeling patriotism is important warranted punishment. His fight is important for every other student who shares his love of country, as a conflict like this will inevitably happen again.

