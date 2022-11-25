Parler Share
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden appearing on NBC
Screen shot of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden appearing on NBC -- sort of. (Twitter video screen shot)

Watch: 30 Seconds of Dead Air, Mumbling as Biden Calls Into NBC During Thanksgiving Parade

 By George Upper  November 25, 2022 at 12:38pm
This could’ve been kind of cute. Instead, it was just … awkward.

Mind you, I’m not sure that “cute” is what the leader of the free world should be aiming at, even on Thanksgiving. But I’d take it over whatever this was:

Were I working in the Biden White House, I think I’d be scrambling around right now trying to find some other news to put out there to distract the American people in hopes that they’d forget this ever happened.

Someone in the administration, however, decided that wasn’t the direction to go, perhaps because they realized that, since this occurred on NBC, the number of people who actually saw it was probably, shall we say, limited.

So here’s how the official White House transcript recorded this exchange:

“Hello, Mr. President? I don’t think I can hear you. Can you hear me, Mr. President? (Technical difficulties.) Hello? Happy Thanksgiving. Mr. President, are you there?”

Yeah, he was there — but I’m not sure he was there, there, if you follow my drift.

Do you think Biden was having trouble using the phone?

After some silliness in which President Joe Biden credited NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer for the good Thanksgiving Day Parade weather — bet she’s never heard that one before — the phone call actually got a little weirder, if that was even possible.

“And just like millions of Americans, you guys watching the parade, what do you want to say to everyone watching right now?” Dreyer asked.

“We just want to say we’re so grateful for the people, for this opportunity, for the health that we have now in America,” first lady Jill Biden said. “And just Happy Thanksgiving.”

We’re grateful for the health that we have now in America is something the first lady of the United States actually said out loud. Did someone forget to tell her that she could write her comments down in advance and just read them into the phone? I hope that’s the case, because the alternative is that those were her prepared remarks.

Among other agenda items for the day, the first lady said they were planning to “just feel gratitude for our family.”

Uh … OK. Nice that you have time to plan out your feelings, I guess?

Dreyer at least had the good sense to post on social media just a gif of the interview, without sound.

I assume the plan was to show the nation that the president and his wife — vacationing in Nantucket for the holiday — are “just folks.” Or something along those lines. And maybe this is what Joe and Jill Biden think everyday Americans sound like.

But I bet Dreyer is hoping Al Roker recovers and gets back to work. Quickly.

George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Conversation