Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., right, carried the day when he stood up to CNN achor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash. (Shannon Finney / Getty Images; David Berding / Getty Images)
Watch: 4 of the Most Intense Exchanges When RFK Jr. Put CNN's Dana Bash in Her Place on COVID and Fauci
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CNN’s Dana Bash went head-to-head over the weekend on the issue of COVID policy in particular, and the HHS secretary carried the day.
The first of the intense exchanges came regarding the issue of constitutional rights being trampled during the pandemic.
RFK Jr. had argued in 2021 during the outbreak that nearly every right guaranteed by the Bill of Rights was being violated by the federal, state, and local governments, and many in the media facilitated the process.
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Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.
Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law