Watch: 4 of the Most Intense Exchanges When RFK Jr. Put CNN's Dana Bash in Her Place on COVID and Fauci

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CNN’s Dana Bash went head-to-head over the weekend on the issue of COVID policy in particular, and the HHS secretary carried the day.

The first of the intense exchanges came regarding the issue of constitutional rights being trampled during the pandemic.

RFK Jr. had argued in 2021 during the outbreak that nearly every right guaranteed by the Bill of Rights was being violated by the federal, state, and local governments, and many in the media facilitated the process.

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