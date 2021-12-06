The Biden administration apparently wants to make sure that COVID-19 mars your Christmas celebration and that the pandemic is in the forefront of your mind at all times, based on the inane advice of his top medical aide.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy outlined these five recommendations for a “fulfilling” family holiday during an interview Sunday on CBS News’ “Face the Nation”:

Get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Get booster shots. Test yourselves before you gather with your relatives. Open windows while celebrating Christmas. Wear masks indoors, even if everyone is vaccinated.

“We have learned a tremendous amount about how to gather safely,” Murthy said.

“What we do know is that if people use the tools that we have, that you can actually gather with much, much less risk,” he said.

“If you do as many families did — you get vaccinated and boosted, you use testing judiciously before you gather, you gather in well-ventilated spaces and use masks whenever you can in public indoor spaces — your risk can be quite low and your holidays can be quite fulfilling,” Murthy said.

“That’s what so many families experienced this past Thanksgiving,” he said.

So if you obey all these rules, then you have a chance to get on Democrats‘ “nice list” this Christmas season. Yippee.







Aside from the fact that some of Murthy’s suggestions are anti-scientific, they’re also a major buzzkill for any festive occasion.

Imagine ordering your siblings, in-laws and grandchildren to get vaccinated, boosted and tested before they’re welcome at your dinner table for Christmas.

Imagine telling all your relatives that they have to follow government guidelines before they’re even allowed into your home.

The absurdity is too laughable and bizarre to even consider. But this is what the Biden administration and its media lapdogs apparently want you to do.

The inconvenient truth is that President Joe Biden has failed miserably at stemming the pandemic, despite the arrogant promises he made in the leadup to the November 2020 election.

“I will take care of this. I will end this,” Joe Biden says of the coronavirus pandemic. Watch Biden’s full opening statement #debates2020 https://t.co/MVrVuhr0pW pic.twitter.com/D3JZEQd3tQ — Bloomberg (@business) October 23, 2020

Biden and his Democratic cronies demand that Americans wear masks everywhere, even as they cavalierly ignore their own rules.

WATCH: Despite a large sign on the door stating “required face covering,” Biden shops maskless during his Nantucket vacation pic.twitter.com/zpmWcq7log — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 28, 2021

WATCH: Joe Biden coughs into his hand, then proceeds to shake hands with people. pic.twitter.com/sitSWQHvyt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2021

The United States recently passed a grim milestone on Biden’s watch: More Americans have died of the virus in 2021 than in all of 2020 — at the height of the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

And this occurred even though this administration inherited three COVID-19 vaccines that were produced in record time under former President Donald Trump.

Larry Alexander, the co-executive director for the Institute for Law and Religion at the University of San Diego, echoed the sentiments of countless Americans when he detailed how Biden has been a dismal failure across the board.

“Another Biden failure has been his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Alexander wrote in a scathing Nov. 30 Newsweek opinion piece. “Biden inherited the enormous benefit of coronavirus vaccines produced by the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

“His response to the COVID pandemic thereafter has been characterized by frequent policy reversals. The most recent of which is the unconstitutional ordering of vaccine mandates — a move that, previously, the president said he would never make.

“As a result, the country is faced with the resignation and firing of police officers, firefighters, health care workers and armed forces personnel. Even worse is that, despite the availability of vaccines, more people have died of COVID-19 during Biden’s presidency than during Trump’s.”

There have officially been MORE COVID deaths under the Biden Administration than under Trump. Why isn’t Biden following his own advice and resigning from office? pic.twitter.com/gfg8VJSbvO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 3, 2021

Alexander concluded that “Biden has attained virtually no successes as president.” Instead, “he has produced a lifetime’s worth of major failures in less than a year.”

On every level, Biden has made the country worse. How much more destruction can Americans endure?

