Watch: The 5 Best Quotes from Rubio's Blunt, Truth-Packed Speech at the Munich Security Conference

Secretary of State Marco Rubio dropped some epic truth bombs while speaking at the Munich Security Conference, where he urged Europe to work with the United States to preserve Western civilization.

During his sobering speech delivered on Saturday, Rubio outlined the following points:

The U.S. and Europe are brothers who must join forces to save Western culture, which has been responsible for advancing human civilization. Christianity is the foundation of Western civilization, and the U.S. and Europe must defend it together. The sham leftist notion of a “borderless society” has been a recipe for disaster that has destabilized the West. The U.S. and Europe must reject white guilt by not allowing their nations to devolve into dumping grounds for third-world migrants. Unfettered mass migration is destroying Western nations and erasing Western culture.

Rubio reminded Europe of its long shared history with the United States, and how they forged Western civilization — and indeed, human civilization.

“We are part of one civilization — Western civilization,” Rubio said.

“We are bound to one another by the deepest bonds that nations could share, forged by centuries of shared history, Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry, and the sacrifices our forefathers made together for the common civilization to which we have fallen heir,” the chief diplomat added.

“We are connected spiritually and we are connected culturally,” he underscored.

Christianity is responsible for so much of what we think of today as “civilized society” in the West. It played a fundamental role in creating or popularizing: -hospitals

-modern science

-human rights

-universities Not to mention it inspired an immense amount of art and… pic.twitter.com/dNa7sdBFFq — ThinkingWest (@thinkingwest) July 30, 2024

Rubio said uncontrolled mass migration has wreaked unimaginable havoc across Europe and the United States.

“In a pursuit of a world without borders, we opened our doors to an unprecedented wave of mass migration that threatens the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture, and the future of our people,” he said.

“Mass migration is not, was not, isn’t some fringe concern of little consequence. It was and continues to be a crisis which is transforming and destabilizing societies all across the West.”

🚨🇫🇷MIGRANT WAVE IN PARIS CAMPS IN FRONT OF TOWN HALL DEMANDING FREE HOMES This is coming to every single European city unless we stop them Are mass deportations the only way? pic.twitter.com/lsqJ7Y7Fk9 — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) June 12, 2025

In urging Europe and the U.S. to “gain control of our national borders,” Rubio said not securing borders is a subversion of national sovereignty and an existential danger to public safety.

“Controlling who and how many people enter our countries, this is not an expression of xenophobia. It is not hate,” Rubio noted.

“It is a fundamental act of national sovereignty. And the failure to do so is not just an abdication of one of our most basic duties owed to our people. It is an urgent threat to the fabric of our societies and the survival of our civilization itself.”

Rubio then urged Europe and the U.S. to reject the toxic white guilt underpinning their decline.

“We do not want our allies to be shackled by guilt and shame,” he said. “We want allies who are proud of their culture and of their heritage.”

“And this is why we do not want allies to rationalize the broken status quo rather than reckon with what is necessary to fix it, for we in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline,” Rubio said.

Trump is posting Somali welfare usage rates in Minnesota. Staggering numbers. pic.twitter.com/DQMz2zujad — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 11, 2026

The chief diplomat then renewed his call for Europe to join the U.S. in remaining stewards of Western culture and to propel it to even greater heights.

“The alliance that we want is one that is not paralyzed into inaction by fear — fear of climate change, fear of war, fear of technology,” he said.

“Instead, we want an alliance that boldly races into the future.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: @SecRubio‘s widely acclaimed address at the Munich Security Conference pic.twitter.com/q86hij7H3L — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 14, 2026

Rubio continued, “We want to do it together with you, with a Europe that is proud of its heritage and of its history; with a Europe that has the spirit of creation of liberty that sent ships out into uncharted seas and birthed our civilization; with a Europe that has the means to defend itself and the will to survive.”

